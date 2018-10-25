Early voters take advantage of new Howard polling place

About 10 voters were waiting to cast ballots Thursday, the first day of weeklong early voting, as the Howard County Fairgrounds polling station in West Friendship opened.

In addition to state and federal races, Howard’s 211,820 registered voters have choices for county executive, in four of five County Council districts, the school board, sheriff, register of wills and chief prosecutor.

Irving E. Gaither, 55, of Florence, said he has voted primarily Democrat for the past 25 years. Gaither voted for one Republican candidate, incumbent state Sen. Gail Bates in the 9th Legislative District, which includes parts of Howard and Carroll counties.

Gaither said he lobbied in Annapolis for Bates and said “she listened, she made a connection with me ... [making her] someone I would vote for.”

Voting for Democrat Calvin Ball in the county executive race, was a “no-brainer,” for Gaither, a unit secretary at Frederick Memorial Hospital.

“I had to vote for him,” Gaither said. “We see the same on many things.”

Ball, a county councilman, is trying to unseat Allan Kittleman, a Republican.

Michael Lazarus, 53, of West Friendship, said he enjoys early voting because “it’s convenient and I can do it any time over the span of a week instead of one day.”

Lazarus, an energy manager, is a registered Libertarian who believes people need more choices than just Democrat and Republican, however, he voted Republican in the governor's race.

“I certainly voted for Larry Hogan,” Lazarus said. “I think he’s the best governor we’ve had in my lifetime.”

Hogan, who is seeking a second term, faces Ben Jealous, a Democrat and former NAACP president.

Jess Nocera/ BSMG Campaign signs filled the entrance way of the Howard County Fairgrounds, one of four early voting centers in Howard County. Campaign signs filled the entrance way of the Howard County Fairgrounds, one of four early voting centers in Howard County. (Jess Nocera/ BSMG)

Lazarus, like Gaither, said he also voted for Bates for state senator. Lazarus has also been following the County Council race, specifically for District 5, where Republican Councilman Greg Fox can’t seek re-election because of term limits.

Not knowing the two candidates vying for Fox’s seat — David Yungmann, a Republican, and Democrat China Williams — Lazarus decided to follow the race to learn more about the political hopefuls.

Gaither decided to participate in early voting because he will be unable to vote Nov. 6 due to his work schedule.

“I have to work on Election Day, 7 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.,” he said. “I wouldn’t have a chance to vote.”

Instead of voting absentee, Gaither came out for early voting because “I think it’s important to vote with your fellow citizens.”

Early voting runs through Nov. 1, with early voting centers open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Nov 1.

Nearly half of the county’s voters are Democrats. There are 55,329 registered Republicans and 47,127 unaffiliated voters.

In addition to the statewide gubernatorial race, the Maryland comptroller and attorney general are on the ballot. Howard County includes three districts for the U.S. House of Representatives, where incumbent are seeking new, 2-year terms.

There are three other early voting centers in Howard: The Bain Senior Center in Columbia, the Miller Branch Library in Ellicott City and the Ridgely’s Run Community Center in Jessup.

Read more Howard County Times news. »

CAPTION The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. CAPTION The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. CAPTION Peggy Marx, a former neighbor of the Katz family, recalls the family as being anti-social when they lived near her home nearly a decade earlier. David Katz, 24, is the suspected gunman in Sunday's mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, FL. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Peggy Marx, a former neighbor of the Katz family, recalls the family as being anti-social when they lived near her home nearly a decade earlier. David Katz, 24, is the suspected gunman in Sunday's mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, FL. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. CAPTION Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs. Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs.

jnocera@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jessmnocera