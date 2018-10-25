Early voters take advantage of new Howard polling place

About 10 voters were waiting to cast ballots Thursday, the first day of weeklong early voting, as the Howard County Fairgrounds polling station in West Friendship opened.
In addition to state and federal races, Howard’s 211,820 registered voters have choices for county executive, in four of five County Council districts, the school board, sheriff, register of wills and chief prosecutor.
Irving E. Gaither, 55, of Florence, said he has voted primarily Democrat for the past 25 years. Gaither voted for one Republican candidate, incumbent state Sen. Gail Bates in the 9th Legislative District, which includes parts of Howard and Carroll counties.
Gaither said he lobbied in Annapolis for Bates and said “she listened, she made a connection with me ... [making her] someone I would vote for.”
Voting for Democrat Calvin Ball in the county executive race, was a “no-brainer,” for Gaither, a unit secretary at Frederick Memorial Hospital.
“I had to vote for him,” Gaither said. “We see the same on many things.”
Ball, a county councilman, is trying to unseat Allan Kittleman, a Republican.
Michael Lazarus, 53, of West Friendship, said he enjoys early voting because “it’s convenient and I can do it any time over the span of a week instead of one day.”
Lazarus, an energy manager, is a registered Libertarian who believes people need more choices than just Democrat and Republican, however, he voted Republican in the governor's race.
“I certainly voted for Larry Hogan,” Lazarus said. “I think he’s the best governor we’ve had in my lifetime.”
Hogan, who is seeking a second term, faces Ben Jealous, a Democrat and former NAACP president.
Lazarus, like Gaither, said he also voted for Bates for state senator. Lazarus has also been following the County Council race, specifically for District 5, where Republican Councilman Greg Fox can’t seek re-election because of term limits.
Not knowing the two candidates vying for Fox’s seat — David Yungmann, a Republican, and Democrat China Williams — Lazarus decided to follow the race to learn more about the political hopefuls.
Gaither decided to participate in early voting because he will be unable to vote Nov. 6 due to his work schedule.
“I have to work on Election Day, 7 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.,” he said. “I wouldn’t have a chance to vote.”
Instead of voting absentee, Gaither came out for early voting because “I think it’s important to vote with your fellow citizens.”
Early voting runs through Nov. 1, with early voting centers open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Nov 1.
Nearly half of the county’s voters are Democrats. There are 55,329 registered Republicans and 47,127 unaffiliated voters.
In addition to the statewide gubernatorial race, the Maryland comptroller and attorney general are on the ballot. Howard County includes three districts for the U.S. House of Representatives, where incumbent are seeking new, 2-year terms.
There are three other early voting centers in Howard: The Bain Senior Center in Columbia, the Miller Branch Library in Ellicott City and the Ridgely’s Run Community Center in Jessup.