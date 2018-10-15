Fired manager sues Howard County for alleged discrimination

A fired Howard County government manager is suing the county in federal court for alleged discrimination.

Daryl Paunil, 61, of Silver Spring, was the chief of the Bureau of Facilities in the county’s Department of Public Works, from April 2014 to Oct. 8, 2017, when he was terminated, days after he received a county leadership award.

Paunil, who is of Filipino descent, claims he was treated differently than four other bureau chiefs, and was the only one required to have monthly meetings with Nancy Gray, the deputy to the county’s chief administrative officer, according to the lawsuit filed earlier this month in U.S. District Court in Baltimore.

Paunil’s job, which his lawyer said had a compensation package worth $161,000 a year, focused on capital planning for the county, including any major construction project other than new schools, master planning, renovations and overseeing the operations of the county’s management facilities.

The county hasn’t received a copy of the lawsuit “and does not comment on threatened or pending litigation,” Mark S. Miller, a county spokesman, said last week.

The lawsuit was also filed against two county employees in their official and individual capacities, Gray and Chief Administrative Officer Lonnie Robbins.

A spokesman said Gray and Robbins have no comment.

Paunil claims that while he received positive job evaluations, he received pushback when he tried to streamline the county’s approach to preventive maintenance by developing operation and maintenance contracts, according to the lawsuit.

Robbins and Gray didn’t allow the contracts to put in place, “because they believed it would cause political issues between the union and County Executive [Allan Kittleman],” the lawsuit claims.

Kittleman is not a defendant and his name appears in the lawsuit in connection with Paunil’s assertion of political overtones in decision making. A Kittleman aide said his office does not comment on pending litigation.

Paunil was replaced by a white man with less experience and fewer qualifications for the job, the lawsuit said.

Days before he was terminated, Paunil received a Leadership Award, part of the county government’s 2017 Employee Awards Program, according to the county’s website.

“It came as a shock,” Paunil said in a telephone interview. “I liked being the bureau chief .. I loved what I was doing.”

Paunil’s performance was rated “outstanding and exceeds standards,” by the county in 2015, 2016 and 2017, according to the lawsuit.

Paunil filed a discrimination claim against the county with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on July 11, according to the lawsuit, and received an EEOC “notice of right to sue” on Sept. 27.

The EEOC enforces federal laws that make it illegal to discriminate against an employee or job applicant based on the person’s race, color, age, disability, religion, national origin, sex [including pregnancy, gender identity and sexual orientation], according to the EEOC’s website.An EEOC spokesman did not return a request for comment.

Paunil had an “at-will relationship,” with the county, meaning he could be dismissed from his position for any reason.

The case was filed in federal court, instead of county’s circuit court, because it claims that the county, Gray and Robbins violated sections of the federal Civil Rights Acts, according to Nicholas Woodfield, one of Paunil’s attorneys.

Paunil is requesting reinstatement and unspecified compensation for damages, including emotional distress damages, economic damages, including front pay and back pay, punitive damages, attorney’s fees and costs and “any other relief,” the court sees fit, according to the lawsuit. Paunil is not requesting a specific monetary amount at this time, Woodfield said.

Ninety-five of the county’s 2,716 full-time employees are Asian, where the ethnicity of Filipino falls under according to the U.S. Census Bureau, according to county data obtained through a public information request. In the past four years, two employment discrimination civil complaints have been filed against the county, according to the county’s Office of Law.

Read more Howard County Times news. »

CAPTION The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. CAPTION The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. CAPTION Peggy Marx, a former neighbor of the Katz family, recalls the family as being anti-social when they lived near her home nearly a decade earlier. David Katz, 24, is the suspected gunman in Sunday's mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, FL. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Peggy Marx, a former neighbor of the Katz family, recalls the family as being anti-social when they lived near her home nearly a decade earlier. David Katz, 24, is the suspected gunman in Sunday's mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, FL. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. CAPTION Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs. Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs.

jnocera@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jessmnocera