Jury finds former Gaithersburg man guilty in Turf Motel shooting death

A jury Friday convicted a former Gaithersburg man of first-degree murder following last year's double shooting at the Turf Motel in Laurel that left a woman dead and another man injured.

Kenneth Frizzell Diggs, Jr., 48, of no fixed address, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old La Plata resident Amanda Diane Duer, and attempted first-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Laurel resident Derik DeAnthony Henderson.

The shooting occurred around 4:30 a.m. last July at the motel at 9822 Washington Blvd. Howard County Police found Duer with one gunshot to the chest and Henderson with a gunshot to the upper leg. Duer was taken to Laurel Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, while Henderson was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Diggs was arrested by police nearly four months after the shooting.

Howard County State's Attorney's Office spokesman Wayne Kirwan said Henderson and another woman in the motel room, who was not injured, testified during the five-day trial last week. Assistant State's Attorney Tricia Cecil represented the state, and Diggs was represented by assistant public defender Carol Hanson, according to the Maryland Judiciary case search website.

Kirwan said Cecil told the court that Diggs "wanted revenge" after Duer had her colleagues take back more than $300 that Diggs previously had stolen from her in a strong-arm robbery.

Diggs is expected to be sentenced in October, with the possibility of a life sentence without parole.