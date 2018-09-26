Howard County officials inspect collapsed deck; no cause determined

A deck that collapsed at an Ellicott City house during a backyard gathering Saturday, injuring eight people, has been inspected by the Howard County Department of Inspections, Licenses and Permits.
A cause has not been determined, said Bob Frances, director of the department.
The residential deck, 12 feet above the ground, fell at about 4:30 p.m. with nearly 20 people on it, P. Marc Fischer, a spokesman for the Howard County Fire Department said.
Eight people were injured and taken to two hospitals, authorities said. The injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to Fischer.
More than 40 firefighters and paramedics responded to the incident, according to the fire department.
The fire department had no further updates and is not inspecting the deck, according to Brad Tanner, a county fire department spokesman.
All decks in the county are required to have a permit, which residents can receive from the inspections, licenses and permits department, Frances said.
The permits are required “to make sure the deck is built properly and built to [building] code [and] bears the loads that it needs to bear,” Frances said.
The department also inspects decks twice during construction, during the footing process — where holes are dug deep enough in the ground past frost level and filled with concrete to ensure the deck has a solid base and will not shift if the ground freezes — and for a final inspection, according to Frances.
In the past five years, the department has become more stringent in how decks are attached to existing structures, Frances said.
Homeowners and landlords are responsible for maintaining their decks, Frances said.