Howard's Cycle2Health kicks off bicycle-riding season

Howard County's Office on Aging and Independence will help older adults Cycle2Health, once again, with bicycling rides throughout the season, beginning on Tuesday, May 2 at the Ellicott City 50+ Center.

Entering its fifth year, the program offers non-competitive weekday rides for older adults, consisting of casual, moderate and advanced rides in the community. Tuesday's kick-off event will begin at 9 a.m. with free bike safety checks and fittings from Mt. Airy Bicycles and Princeton Sports. Participants will begin their ride at 10 a.m.

Riders must pre-register for $15, and provide their own bicycle, helmet, water, spare tube and air pump. More free bike checks will be available throughout the season from Princeton Sports, Race Pace Bicycles and Mt. Airy Bicycles.

Cycle2Health remains an ongoing effort in Howard County to promote exercise and healthy lifestyles, while encouraging enjoyment of the outdoors. More than 120 people participated in last year's event, with about 15 participants per ride. Rides are open to adults of all ages.

For more information or to register, contact Jeanne DeCray at 410-313-6535 (voice/relay) or go to www.howardcountymd.gov/C2H.