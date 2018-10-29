Man who tried to run down Howard cop sentenced to 4 years in prison

A Temple Hills man who was shot after attempting to run over a Howard County police officer has been sentenced to 4½ years in state prison, county prosecutors announced.

Tremayne Middleton Dorsey, 39, was convicted in June by a Howard County jury of second-degree assault, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended license and theft.

Circuit Court Judge William V. Tucker sentenced Dorsey to three years for resisting arrest, a consecutive one-year sentence for driving with a suspended license and a consecutive six-month sentence for theft. Tucker made note that the Maryland Division of Parole and Probation recommended that Dorsey not receive probation because of his “repeated violations” for previous offenses, according to the county’s state’s attorney’s office, which announced the sentence Friday.

Dorsey has previous charges of theft and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, according to online court records.

On Feb. 24, 2017 at around 3:15 a.m., Pfc. Amy Frasier, was sent out to check on a suspicious vehicle in a Clarksville driveway.

Dorsey approached the vehicle and said he was the driver and had been jogging in the neighborhood.

Frasier learned Dorsey had an open arrest warrant. Dorsey got into the car and “backed up and drove directly,” at Frasier, according to trial testimony.

Frasier jumped out of the way and shot at Dorsey, striking him in the neck.

‘This was a terrifying event … [that] went from a standard call to a life-threatening situation,” Jennifer Ritter, an assistant state’s attorney said during sentencing, according to an account provided by prosecutors.

Dorsey’s attorney, Beverly Graham, was not immediately available for comment Monday.

