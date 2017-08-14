County executive, council to consider moving confederate monument

Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman and the county council are discussing the possibility of removing a Confederate monument from outside the county's Circuit Court building in Ellicott City.

Council Chairman Jon Weinstein said that the statue is likely to be moved to the Howard County Historical Society Museum nearby.

A joint statement from Kittleman and the council on the issue is expected later today, according to Howard County spokesman Paul Milton.

The announcement comes in the wake of a weekend of violence in Charlottesville, Va., Virginia, after a white nationalist rally erupted in deadly violence as rally participants attacked counter protesters who were there in opposition to the rally.

The monument was originally dedicated in 1948, and bears the names of 92 Confederate soldiers from Howard County.

Weinstein said they are not discussing destroying the monument, but instead finding a more "appropriate" place for it.

Four statues in Baltimore are under review by the city after a commission studying Confederate-era monuments recommended they be removed. (Sean Welsh) (Sean Welsh)

"We need to put that sort of history into context and understand it but not revere it," Weinstein said. "It is a monument, it is a representation of the fact that people in Ellicott City served in the Confederate army. We don't have to be proud of that fact, but it is a fact."

County Executive Allan Kittleman said that the county will need to locate and speak with the owners of the monument, as well as the community, before making a decision about its fate. He said no timeline has been set for that process.

Kittleman would not confirm that the historical society museum was the top choice for where to place the monument, but said that they are "looking at all the different options." Kittleman said the county would need to work through the legal process of how to potentially move the monument, which was "not something that was going to happen overnight."

"When you're in office you have to make sure everything's being done appropriately," Kittleman said. "It's better to make sure everything's right before you start."

Councilman Calvin Ball said that while he wished to see the monument moved immediately, conversations need to happen with stakeholders in the community about what the best solution is.

"The environment that we create going towards the halls of justice should be one of freedom, equality and fairness," Ball said. "And monuments to the Confederacy do not convey that."

Hundreds gathered in Columbia on Sunday at the Black Lives Matter August vigil, which took on new significance following the violence in Charlottesville. The Howard County NAACP sponsored the event, and county officials, including Ball, spoke at the event.

"I was just overjoyed when I saw not only how many people came but just the diversity from people of all walks of life standing together saying that we stand with those fighting against intolerance and hate, and we will not cower in the corner when white supremacy rears its ugly head," Ball.

Weinstein was also in attendance, and said that it was a great show of support for both the Black Lives Matter movement and of peace in Howard County. Weinstein said his son, Zach, a progressive organizer in the Washington, D.C. area, attended the counter protest in Charlottesville but was unharmed.

Kittleman said while he was not able to attend the demonstration, he had been in touch with Howard County NAACP President Willie Flowers that day to offer his support. Kittleman's father, Bob Kittleman, was a civil rights activist throughout his life, and was the first white person to join the county's NAACP chapter, as well as the only white person to ever have served as its president.

"More than anything else the people of Howard County stand firmly with the people of Charlottesville," Kittleman said.