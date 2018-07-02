County’s Community Resources Campus getting more tenants

Four human services agencies — the Department of Community Resources and Services, Department of Housing and Community Development, Office of Human Rights and the Community Action Council of Howard County — are scheduled to move into the county’s Community Resources Campus this month, a step forward for a key project of County Executive Allan Kittleman’s administration.

The campus, a hub of agencies for those seeking services such as housing assistance and consumer protection, is Kittleman’s answer to what he has said is a need for a central location for help.

The Department of Community Resources and Services includes eight offices: ADA Coordination, Aging and Independence, Children and Families, Community Partnerships, Consumer Protection, Human Trafficking Prevention, Local Children’s Board, and Veterans and Military Families. The Community Action Council provides services including the county’s food bank and housing assistance.

The sHoward County Department of Social Services, a state agency, is expected to move into the campus early next year.

Located in central Columbia on Patuxent Woods Drive, the campus is adjacent to the NonProfit Collaborative, a building that houses 16 nonprofit agencies that opened last year. The collaborative includes organizations such as HopeWorks of Howard County and Bridges to Housing Stability Inc.

