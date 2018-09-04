Police: Columbia woman found dead in yard, pit bull attack suspected

A Columbia woman who adopted a pit bull two weeks ago was apparently fatally mauled by the dog in her backyard Monday night, Howard County Police announced Tuesday.
A family member found Robin Conway, 64, with the dog standing over her, police said.
Police and paramedics were sent to her Tamar Drive residence after a family member discovered Conway around 7:20 p.m. and tied the dog to a fence post.
Conway, who had significant injuries, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The dog, adopted about two weeks ago from out of state, “was barking and lunging on the leash,” according to police. Animal control officers euthanized the animal.
The police are conducting a standard death investigation and will confirm the cause of Conway’s death after an autopsy by the state medical examiner's office.
A necropsy, an autopsy on an animal, will be performed determine if the dog had rabies or other medical issues.
Pit bulls have been labeled “as inherently dangerous animals” in a state appeals court case.
No previous calls to animal control were reported at the Tamar Drive residence before this week’s incident, authorities said.
This story will be updated.
