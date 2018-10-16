Weinstein amends proposal that would have made it easier to demolish historic Ellicott City buildings

Councilman Jon Weinstein will amend his proposal that would have required the county’s Historic Preservation Commission to approve projects that will provide protection against “threats to public safety.”

The proposal was denounced by preservationists groups that feared it would strip the commission of its independence and quickly advance the timeline of a plan to demolish buildings in historic Ellicott City to mitigate flooding.

The commission on Friday sent the council a letter imploring them to strike the mandate and instead recommended a clause for consideration.

“The commission already regularly considers public safety in deciding applications,” the letter, submitted by Allan Shad, the chairman of the commission, said. “Retaining the Commission’s discretion in this way is necessary.”

“[The wording] was the main and largest concern” the commission has, said Shad in his testimony on behalf of the commission. The letter also expressed concern that future applications could “begin to make public safety claims when they wish to perform work that is not in accord with” the law.

Weinstein, who in August introduced a five-year plan that would tear down some historic properties, said during the Tuesday hearing said he would remove the approval requirement and instead add a consideration clause.

“This feels like government in reverse,” said Nicholas Redding, executive director of Preservation Maryland, a nonprofit that opposes the plan, after hearing the amendment would be changed.“We are pleased to hear about the potential amendment. But we feel that all of this could have been avoided and is indicative of rushed legislation.”

The bill was opposed by the nonprofit and Maryland Association of Historic District Commissions which last week submitted a letter that requested the council to consider the “ramifications” of the proposed bill.

It could limit the commission’s “role and lead to undesired outcomes, such as demolition of buildings beyond and including those impacted within the plan put forward by the County Council, rather than finding ways to reduce risk while maintaining historical properties,” the letter said.

The Ellicott City Partnership, a historic preservation group that supports the county’s five-year flood mitigation plan, declined to take a stance on the bill, as it would pertain to a number of historic districts in the county. The group typically only speaks on proposals that affect historic Ellicott City.

The soon-to-be amended bill was criticized during the hearing because it did not adequately define public safety. The onus of proving public safety would be on the presenter, said Weinstein. It would be up to the commission to determine if the reasoning articulated is truly a public safety issue.

Read more Howard County Times news. »

CAPTION The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. CAPTION The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. The man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend has been found dead in his Maryland cell the day that opening statements were expected to begin. News outlets report that 33-year-old Tyler Tessier was found dead of apparent suicide early Thursday at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, a year after Laura Wallen's body was found. Laura Wallen, a Wilde Lake High School teacher, was found dead a in a shallow grave in a secluded field in Damascus last September. The 31-year-old social studies teacher from Olney was reported missing after she failed to show up for the first day of classes. CAPTION Peggy Marx, a former neighbor of the Katz family, recalls the family as being anti-social when they lived near her home nearly a decade earlier. David Katz, 24, is the suspected gunman in Sunday's mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, FL. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) Peggy Marx, a former neighbor of the Katz family, recalls the family as being anti-social when they lived near her home nearly a decade earlier. David Katz, 24, is the suspected gunman in Sunday's mass shooting at a video game tournament in Jacksonville, FL. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) Archbishop William E. Lori celebrates mass at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in historic Ellicott City about a week after the area was ravaged by severe flooding. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. Liz Walsh, Democrat nominee for County Council in District 1, reacts to her victory over incumbent Jon Weinstein, following a recount of the primary election votes on Wednesday, July 11. CAPTION Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs. Hysteria Brewing in Columbia organized a fundraiser In light of the tragic flooding of Ellicott City Historic District. They will be donating 50% of all on premise alcohol and merchandise proceeds to Ellicott City Partnership and an additional amount to Semper K9 Assistance Dogs.

elogan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/erinblogan