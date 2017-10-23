Howard County school bus driver at fault in crash that injured 5, police say

The Howard County school bus driver involved in Monday morning’s collision on Route 29 has been issued a police citation for negligent driving after police said she was speeding when she lost control of the bus.

Around 7 a.m., Tyra India Wilcox, 50, of Halethorpe, was driving the bus on westbound Route 100 in Ellicott City and lost control at the exit onto Route 29 north, police said. After the bus flipped onto its side, a 2005 Toyota Matrix driving northbound hit the bus.

Two 15-year-old students from Mt. Hebron High School were taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital as a precaution with minor injuires. Police said Wilcox, school bus aid Jessica Blank, 44, of Columbia, and the driver of the Toyota Matrix, Brad Steven Krakower, 33, of Ellicott City, were taken to Howard County General Hospital with minor injuries.

(Jeffrey F. Bill)

Brian Bassett, a spokesman for the school system, said Wilcox has been suspended pending the investigation, and school system protocol requires she take a standard post-accident test.

“Our primary focus has been on the safety and well-being of the two students and three adults involved in the accident,” Bassett said. “We're grateful that no life-threatening injuries resulted from this accident.”

Bassett said one student was released from the hospital as of noon Monday, while the other student was still receiving treatment and evaluation. Mt. Hebron principal Joelle Miller visited students and their families, he said.

“We appreciate the tremendous efforts of first responders to ensure the safety and health of every person involved and providing the quick and safe transport for medical care,” Bassett said.

Route 29 north was closed for about two hours, but re-opened around 9:20 a.m.