County councilwoman asking for school system to look into installing stop arm school bus cameras

After receiving an email from a Howard County bus driver flagging a “growing problem” with vehicles failing to stop for school buses when they are picking up and dropping off students, a County Council member is asking whether it makes sense to add cameras to buses to catch violators.

“Some are repeat offenders because they know we do not have cameras,” the bus driver said in the email to Councilmember Jen Terrasa. “The county ain’t gonna do anything till some child dies.”

Earlier this year, Terrasa asked the school system about measures that are being considered and the topic of cameras is expected to be back on the table next month during National School Bus Safety Week, when the county asks drivers to tally violations.

In October 2017, Howard’s drivers recorded 423 incidents where a motorist failed to stop for a stopped school bus, up from 343 in 2016, a county schools spokesman said.

A similar survey done by the state Department of Education each spring documented a decline in violations statewide in the past two years. Howard County’s numbers from the April sample, which are provided to the state, show 290 violations in 2018, 189 in 2017 and 253 in 2016.

Ramsay stated in the February letter that the Howard County Police Department is provided information from the school system’s yearly October survey as well as the state’s survey, “to assist in their [the police department’s] education and enforcement efforts to mitigate this national problem.”

The information the bus drivers provide helps police pinpoint certain locations around the county to monitor, according to Sherry Llewellyn, a police spokeswoman.

A driver faces a $570 ticket and three points on their license if they are pulled over by a police officer for driving past a stopped bus, according to Llewellyn.

At the time, Terrasa’s office received the email from the bus driver, they had learned Anne Arundel County was looking to install bus cameras.

According to Bob Mosier, the chief communications officer for Anne Arundel County Public Schools, said that the stop arm bus cameras has been discussed both within the school system and with government officials, but that this time no external cameras have been installed.

Montgomery County began installing stop arm bus cameras onto the school system’s buses in October 2016, according to Richard Hetherington, the automated traffic enforcement manager for the Montgomery County Police.

Hetherington said that the numbers being reported by bus drivers “were very high” and it led for the county to conduct studies.

According to the state’s report, Montgomery County had 661 one-day violations in April 2017, and in 2016, the county tallied 999 violations.

Currently 500 of the county 1,300 school buses are running with a stop arm camera attached, according to Hetherington.

BusPatrol America installed the cameras at no cost to the school system, according to Poirier. The company finances the operation upfront, including the equipment, installation and back-end processing of the citation.

The company is not paid by tax paying dollars, BusPatrol is paid from the issued citations, according to Poirier.

Violators are fined a $250 citation, Hetherington said.

Hetherington said it’s still early to tell the success of installing the cameras but “it’s certainly increased awareness,” to drivers on the road.

“We see the video everyday and we have seen dozens and dozens of close calls where students are crossing streets or exiting the bus, potentially being struck,” Hetherington said.

Baltimore County Public Schools does not have a camera system installed on their buses despite having recorded the most violations in the April 2017 state survey. The county reported 767 violations in April 2017 and 1,002 in April 2016, the most reported by any of the 24 school districts for both years, according to the state.

There is no timeline set for the school system to install the cameras, according David McCrae, the school system’s transportation director.

“It might be considered in years to come,” McCrae said. “It’s quite complicated … it’s not considered the same as a red light camera or speed camera.”

Terrasa’s office has many “unanswered questions,” regarding Howard County’s future use of exterior bus cameras to capture violations, according to Colette Gelwicks, a district aide.

Terrasa had first requested to place the discussion of the potential cameras on the agenda of the joint County Council and Board of Education quarterly meeting in March, but it was pushed to the June meeting, which was canceled.

As of now, Gelwicks does not see it being removed from the upcoming October joint meeting.

Terrasa said it is “pretty dangerous how many people are passing buses.”

“I see a school bus has it’s stop sign up and I stop, that is what you do,” Terrasa said. “I don’t understand why this is a growing problem.”

