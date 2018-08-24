Howard County tests traffic calming measures on curvy stretch of Main Street in Ellicott City

Results are incomplete on temporary safety measures implemented for a “traffic-calming test” at the beginning of July by the Howard County Department of Public Works on a stretch of the west end of Main Street in Ellicott City to curb residents’ concerns over speed and safety.

Measures include re-striping the pavement, installing white reflective flexible posts along the roadway’s eastbound direction as well as on the curve in the westbound direction. Similar flexible posts have been added to create a bump-out, also known as a curb extension, along the shoulder prior to Klein Avenue and on both sides of 8548 Main Street, according to Phil Nichols, assistant chief administrative officer for the county.

The test is being conducted between the curved section of road between Klein Ave and the 8500 block of Main Street.

Jim Irvin, director of public works for the county, said the trial period will end between late September and early October.

“So far it seems to be working OK,” Irvin said.

The county will wait until after the school year begins to review the testing phase “because school traffic can change things,” as there is more traffic on the road, Irvin said.

A 30-year-old woman was killed April 23 when she failed to navigate this stretch of road. Residents complained to officials at the time saying the crash was just a string of safety incidents in the 8500 block of Main Street. After the crash, several homemade signs were posted, urging drivers to slow down, with phrases such as, “25 MPH, what do you not understand??”

Nichols said, however, that the traffic-calming test “wasn’t necessarily an immediate response to the fatality,” saying the trial was put in place as the county became to evaluate the reopening of Main Street after the Memorial Day weekend flood.

“We heard frustration from [residents who live in] that area because of speed,” and decided to monitor it, Nichols said. Nichols said the county has received phone calls and emails regarding the road.

“We understand where they are coming from,” Nichols said.

Nichols said once the impact of the traffic calming measures and the county gets community input, the county will “seek a permanent solution.”

Jeanette Marcella Carmody, of Ellicott City, was killed April 23 when the 2014 Toyota Corolla she was driving went off the road around a curve and struck three parked, unoccupied vehicles, police said. Sherry Llewellyn, a police spokeswoman, said in a recent email that speed and alcohol were contributing factors.

There have been other crashes in the same stretch of Main Street in both 2016 and 2017, each resulting in non-serious injuries, the Howard County Times previously reported.

The posted speed limit is 25 mph and the county does not have the authority to lower it, according to County Councilman Jon Weinstein, who represents District 1, which includes Ellicott City.

Nichols, on behalf of the county’s traffic division, said in an email that local jurisdictions cannot designate a speed limit lower than 25 mph according to the state’s transportation code.

Weinstein has supported the project and is hopeful the added traffic calming and safety additions will become permanent.

Weinstein said a “primary feature” of the temporary test is adding more visible features.

“... the addition of the of the bump-outs with white flexible posts are meant to reinforce the visual image of the lanes being tighter,” Nichols said in an email.

In the April crash, Carmody was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

When asked specifically about Carmody’s blood alcohol concentration (BAC) Llewellyn said in an email the police department does not release BAC and did not cite a policy-practice-protocol that prohibits the police from providing the info. Llewellyn said BAC could be noted in a charging document or court record if there was an arrest in the case.

Nichols said that once the testing phase has been reviewed for the traffic-calming project, the county will hold a community input meeting for further recommendations. In the coming weeks, the county will also conduct a speed study on the road, according to Nichols.

“We are looking to see what the results would bring and get feedback before moving forward,” Nichols said.

