New Attendance Area Committee report 'scales back' redistricting

The Attendance Area Committee presented its latest recommendations Wednesday to “scale back” redistricting, despite Howard County Public School System Interim Superintendent Michael Maritrano’s proposal to halt high school redistricting and fast-track opening the new High School 13.

Martirano earlier this month proposed accelerating the construction of the county’s new high school so that it could open as early as 2022, and also proposed creating language immersion programs in elementary schools. Moving up the opening of the new high school would bring more seats for students to alleviate overcrowding in the eastern part of the county, he said, while the language immersion program would redirect students to other schools.

Following Martirano’s proposal, the Attendance Area Committee privately reconvened to incorporate the acceleration of the northeastern high school’s construction into their findings. The AAC’s new recommendations suggest redistricting 10 percent of students at all school levels to accommodate the 2022 opening of the new high school.

The AAC’s new plan would see 5,656 students moved in the redistricting process – 655 fewer students than their original plan and 3,140 fewer students than proposed in the feasibility study.

According to the executive summary in the committee’s plan, available on the school system’s website, the committee decided to undo its previous recommendation of moving students from Mt. Hebron High School to Marriotts Ridge High as well as revert moving Centennial High students to Marriotts Ridge High. Previous recommendations to move Marriotts Ridge High students to Glenelg and River Hill High were also discarded.

The committee then recommended either undoing or changing redistricting for elementary and middle schools to support these changes at the high school level.

The committee also recommended exempting rising fifth-, eighth-, 10th, 11th and 12th-graders from the 2018 redistricting, so that only incoming ninth-graders would be redistricted in the high schools, unless they had an older sibling already attending that high school.

In their evaluation of the new high school site, the committee said both the Mission Road and Landing Road sites would provide relief for the attendance areas for Howard and Long Reach high schools. Students living in the southern part of those high schools’ attendance areas – south of Interstate 95 – would go to High School 13.

The Mission Road site attendance area would include students from Elkridge, Ducketts Lane and Elementary 42 (opening in 2018), and relieve Long Reach High since Rockburn Elementary students would go to Howard High. If located at Landing Road, enrollment would include students from Elkridge Landing Middle and those Thomas Viaduct Middle students who live east of Route 100.

No matter which site is selected, the committee states, the plan for Howard High would remain the same to retain students from Ilchester and Phelps Luck elementaries and add some of the Worthington Elementary’s attendance area, which would relieve capacity at Mt. Hebron and Centennial High in 2022.

The committee said Mt. Hebron should be prioritized over Centennial High since the high school is in Worthington Elementary attendance area, has greater distance to travel than Centennial High and has “limited opportunity” to push west in the future.

The committee still suggests a countywide comprehensive redistricting, although Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman has remained vocal about delaying any high school redistricting until 2022, when High School 13 is expected to open. However, if high schools are not redistricted until 2022, the committee developed a plan to redistrict only elementary schools.

The elementary school-only redistricting would accommodate the opening of Elementary School 42 in August 2018 in Hanover and relieve overcrowding in schools that are above 120 percent capacity – a max capacity set by school board policy. The committee notes that this plan would not “resolve countywide capacity utilization inequities” or “improve or promote strong, consistent feeds at all school levels.”

In it’s report the committee said Martirano’s proposed elementary regional language immersion schools program would not be an alternative to redistricting. ﻿Martirano﻿ previously stated the programs would start in three schools located in the western, central and eastern parts of the county: Clarksville Elementary, the Talbott Springs Elementary replacement and the planned Elementary School 43.

The program is designed to direct students interested in the program to these specific schools.

“Regional special programs should be expected to draw equally from other schools,” the ACC’s executive summary states. “Balancing school populations should be done independently from and in advance of eh creation of special programs in select locations.”

School spokesman Brian Bassett said Martirano will include the AAC’s new findings when he presents his final redistricting recommendations to the Board of Education on Oct. 3 at Wilde Lake High School.

“The work of the volunteer community members that make up the Attendance Area Committee has been greatly appreciated and has provided significant insight as the interim superintendent prepares his attendance area adjustment recommendations to the Board of Education,” Bassett said. “The alternative redistricting recommendations provided this week by the AAC provide additional valuable considerations for Dr. Martirano’s final recommendations.”