Glenelg High grad promoted to brigadier general in U.S. Army [Glenwood/Glenelg/Dayton]

Omar J. Jones IV was recently promoted to brigadier general in the U.S. Army at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington State. Jamie, as he was known when he lived in this area, graduated from Glenelg High School in 1988. He ran cross country and indoor and outdoor track for Coach Roger Volrath. He is the grandson of Omar J. Jones Jr., the former principal of Howard High School and the first Howard County Executive. After graduating from Glenelg, Jamie attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, graduating as first captain, the highest ranking senior cadet at the academy.

Jamie is married to Tracey Scott, who also graduated from Glenelg in 1988. They were married at West Point in 1992, the day after Jamie graduated. Tracey graduated from the University of Maryland the same year. They have three children. Samuel and Benjamin are both attending West Point, following in their dad's footsteps. Samuel will graduate in 2018 and Benjamin in 2020. The youngest son, William, is in the eighth grade. During the 25 years that he has been in the army, Jamie and his family have lived in 13 different places around the country and world.

His mom, Carol Jones, a retired Howard County school teacher who lives in Elkridge, was excited to attend the promotion ceremony in Washington. She is proud to be a volunteer with the United Service Organizations, working at both Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and Fort Meade to support our military men and women.

Jamie and his family try to get back to Howard County to visit family and friends about once a year. Despite all of their travels, they still consider Maryland to be home and hope to return here one day. But, in the meantime, the new brigadier general will continue serving our country as the deputy commanding general for operations of the 7th Infantry Division. Congratulations to Jamie, Tracey and the whole family.

Amy Bejm Syversen, the director of bands at Dayton Oaks Elementary School is extremely proud of her hardworking students. Fifth-grade trumpet player Charlie Norwood was selected for the Howard County Elementary School Gifted and Talented Band. Two other fifth-grade students, Jocelyn Ball, who plays oboe, and Caleb Sheng, who plays flute, were chosen for the Howard County Elementary School Honor Band.

In addition, Syversen has named a number of students to the band musicians of the month for February at Dayton Oaks. Michael Cui, Luke Kenyon, Jocelyn Ball, David Taylor, Sam Antevil, Matthew Urban, Oludara Asante, Georgia Kline, Michael Gerdes, Shelley Jackson, Jordan Henggeler and Michael Carpenter continue to impress Syversen with their dedication to the band.

Jennifer Birsa wants to invite everyone to the next Italian feast at St Andrew's Episcopal Church in Glenwood on Thursday, Feb. 23. The delicious meal, donated by Smokin' Hot Bar & Grille in Glenwood, will be served from 6 to 8 p.m. Dinner will cost $9 per person, with a cap of $30 for a family. Children 5 and under are free. Join this friendly group of neighbors for a great meal, and make sure you save room for one of the delicious desserts. Proceeds will benefit Bridges to Housing Stability, a Columbia-based group that provides services and advocacy to help end homelessness in Howard County.

The Glenelg Marching Unit is taking orders for the February fruit sale. This is your last chance to get delicious citrus fruit and support the Glenelg Marching Unit until next fall. Texas ruby red grapefruit, California navel oranges and mandarins will be sold. The deadline for orders is Wednesday, Feb. 15. Fruit will be available for pick-up at Glenelg High School on Saturday, March 4, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. For more information, and to get the order form, go to www.glenelgbands.com. If you have questions, you can call Dianne Kvech at 410-489-2951 or Meredith Haussler at 410-442-0263.