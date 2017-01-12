Howard County offers special night of dancing for parents and children

Standing next to her grandfather, Amber Habicht, 10, couldn't wait to tell her secret.

"I'm not really this tall," she said, as she pulled up her long, orange-hued gown to reveal a pair of heels. Her extra height, however, was short-lived.

"I take off my shoes when I dance," she admitted, and dancing is her favorite part of Howard County Recreation and Parks' annual Snowflake Ball, this year held on Jan. 7 at the Gary J. Arthur Community Center.

Since 2007, Howard County Recreation and Parks has hosted the ball. It is the first of two dances the county hosts for Daddy- Daughter. The second – a Sweetheart Dance – will be Jan. 21 at Roger Carter Community Center. A Mommy-Son Valentine's dance will be held on Feb. 4 at North Laurel Community Center.

"They are really popular," said Anna Hunter, public information officer for Howard County Recreation and Parks. "You would be surprised how quickly they fill-up."

Saturday morning's early snowfall only added to the night's atmosphere as fathers and daughters scurried through the cold air to enjoy an evening of crafts, light refreshments and dancing at this year's ball.

"A lot of people return every year," said Christine Lyons, activities and special events coordinator for the Gary J. Arthur Community Center."Some girls have their nails done or go out to dinner with their dads beforehand. Some come with flowers. It is a fun night to hang out."

The dances are usually held in the winter and after the holidays when people tend to have an open Saturday, Lyons said. While the basic format for the Snowflake dance remains the same every year, the staff does try to change it a little, she said, keeping in mind what little girls and dads like. This year, a selfie photo area with props was set up, Lyons said, as well as a last-minute addition to the ice cream sundae bar.

"I added hot chocolate today," Lyons laughed. "It is not something we usually have, but when I was buying the ice cream this morning, I was thinking 'I want hot chocolate.'"

Typically, fathers attend with their daughters, though the dance is open to anybody. Amber's grandfather, John Habicht, of Ellicott City, was attending the event for the seventh time.

"She has a really good time," Habicht said, of his granddaughter. "I always wear a tux and she wears a gown. When we fist started coming there were a few tuxes. Over the years, there were more suits."

Todd Barrick, of Ellicott City, was attending the dance for the third time with his daughter, Ingrid, 6, and for the first time with his daughter, Iris, 4. Dressed in matching dresses, the girls were meeting a friend at the dance, too.

"It's something special I do with my daughters," Barrick said.

The Mother-Son Valentine's Dance began in 2014, according to Tessa Hurd, assistant facility director at North Laurel Community Center, and was immediately a hit.

"We wanted to offer something for mothers to do with their sons since we already offered two different Daddy-Daughter Dances at the other Community Centers," Hurd wrote in an email. "Each year, we hear from different moms about how grateful they are to finally have a dance to go to with their sons."

On Saturday night, the dance floor overflowed into the hall as the couples started a bunny-hop Conga line chanting "hop, hop, hop" in between laughter and concentration. Back in the "ballroom," the dancing continued with such favorites as the Hokey Pokey and "Let It Go."

"I like being with my dad," said Logan Matthews, 11, smiling. "Every year, it's the best time."

The Daddy-Daughter Sweetheart Dance will be held on Jan. 21, from 4 to 9 p.m., at Roger Carter Community Center, 3000 Milltowne Drive, Ellicott City. Tickets are $45 for one child and one adult; $25 for additional daughter. For more information, call 410-313-4634.

The Mother-Son Valentine's Dance will be Feb. 4, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at North Laurel Community Center, 9411 Whiskey Bottom Road, Laurel. Tickets are $50 for one child and one adult; $20 for each additional son. To register, call 410-313-0390.