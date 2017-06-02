Financial adviser launches campaign for District 5 County Council seat

Woodbine resident David Yungmann, an advocate of the downtown Columbia redevelopment plan, has announced his candidacy for the District 5 Howard County Council seat currently held by Republican Councilman Greg Fox.

Fox, together with current council members Calvin Ball, Jen Terrasa and Mary Kay Sigaty, can not seek another term because of the three-term limit for county council members.

Yungmann, a Republican, launched his campaign surrounded by more than 200 supporters at Turf Valley May 25.

"District 5 is really unique," Yungmann said. "We have the suburbs, but we also have the whole rural west with the agricultural businesses and the huge parcels of undeveloped land. You're pretty much only going to find that in District 5."

As the district's councilman, Yungmann said he would create "more predictability in the zoning process and zoning code," while continuing to mend the connection between the community and school system, which last month brought in a new schools superintendent.

A 1985 Mt. Hebron High School graduate, Yungmann currently serves on boards for the county's Chamber of Commerce, Association of Realtors and Junior Achievement as well as the Friends of the Howard County Library System.

As the approval process was underway for the downtown redevelopment plan, the 45-year Howard County resident co-founded two organizations, Columbia 2.0 and New City Alliance, to inform the community of the redevelopment plans. Columbia 2.0 incorporated younger audiences in the process, he said, while New City Alliance raised money for political advocacy and education.

"Both organizations were leading advocates during the process through events, formal testimony, social media and other means of getting the message out," Yungmann said.

With a background in acquisitions and development, corporate finance and executive management and a degree in finance, Yungmann is a Realtor and team leader of the Yungmann Group real estate company.