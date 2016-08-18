Mold levels at Howard County schools not a risk, according to new recommendations

The Howard County Department of Public Works released new recommendations Thursday from contractors Skelly and Loy Inc. on how to handle mold and other issues described in a recently released school air quality report.

The previous air quality report left community members and Howard County officials scratching their heads trying to interpret the numbers. As per request by the department, independent contractor Skelly and Loy Inc. explained what the problems were at each of the 12 schools tested, and how to address them.

At Glenwood Middle School, one or more different types of mold were found in 15 locations.

"An interior mold source(s) is likely," the report stated.

The independent contractor, hired by the Department of Public Works, recommended more inspections in classrooms 40A, 40B and portable classrooms 60 and 61. If high levels of moisture are found, walls or ceilings should be opened for a search of hidden mold, according to the recommendations.

More moisture tests were also recommended at Centennial Lane Elementary, specifically in portable classroom 149. Similar to Glenwood Middle, the report stated high levels of moisture require walls or ceilings to be opened for a search of hidden mold growth in the portable classroom.

With lower reported mold, Rockburn Elementary had concerns only in the art room.

"Maintenance staff should take measures to see that water leakage around the door to the art room ceases," the report stated.

In a supplemental information statement released Wednesday, the contractors found both the types and concentrations of mold in schools tested did not pose a health risk and were typical for the time of year the tests occurred. Most health concerns were a result of direct contact with mold. The tests found no mold growth on areas of the school that students could access.

School staff are still collaborating with a different independent contractor, Edward Light, to review the report and determine possible actions.

"Each recommendation is being evaluated to weigh its potential benefit, costs and impacts to learning environments," stated a Howard County Schools press release.

This story has been updated.