Mount View Middle students take on regional Science Bowl

Six Mount View Middle School students will represent Howard County Public Schools for the first time in the Maryland Regional Middle School Science Bowl this weekend for a chance to compete in the Department of Energy's 27th National Science Bowl next month.

The Marriottsville middle school is among 20 teams participating in the state regionals from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Prince George's Community College in Largo.

Regional coordinator Gloria Shivers said all middle school regional competitions began in January across 48 states and will end March 18. One team from each state will advance to the National Science Bowl from April 27 to May 1 at the National 4-H Conference Center in Chevy Chase, with an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C.

Similar to Jeopardy, the Science Bowl follows a question-and-answer format, Shivers said, with a round-robin tournament in the morning and then an elimination round in the afternoon. Questions will test students' knowledge in life sciences, physical science, earth and space science as well as energy and mathematics.

The Science Bowl also features competitions at the high school level.

"Science and math are two subjects that students tend to shy away from," Shivers said. "You have to be someone who is very strong in mathematics because math is an integral part of the Science Bowl. There are a lot of equations and mathematical problems. I listen to [questions] and 90 percent of them I have no idea what the answer is."

At Mount View Middle, parent and head coach Rajeshwari Kachiraju said she was interested in the academic challenge for students and decided to enlist the help of her daughter, eighth grader Prerna Polepally, to assemble a team. Two students were selected from each grade level based on their willingness to dive deeper into the subject material.

The Mount View Middle School team also includes seventh grader Rishi Makkam, 12; sixth grader Akshay Kannan, 11; seventh grader Ayush Jain, 12; eight grader Srihan Pamujula, 13; and sixth grader Abhinav Reddicherla, 11.

"We looked at their curiosity and enthusiasm to learn," said Kachiraju, a computer analyst and Ellicott City resident. "Once the team formed [last fall], we divided the topics and assigned each kid their own topic to prepare."

The team has met at least once or twice a week since October to review questions and discuss their topics with Kachiraju and assistant coach Jaya Kannan. This week, the middle schoolers added one- to two-hour review sessions to their schedules.

As the team's captain, Prerna said she was eager to test her knowledge in the math and sciences.

"It is nerve wracking knowing that this is the first time Howard County has participated in a tournament and that we will be representing our county," Prerna said. "I also feel proud that we were the first to take up this initiative for this competition [and] I hope to inspire more students, so more people can compete from Howard County."

The 12-year-old said she is well-versed in almost all of the competition's topics, including her favorite subject, environmental sciences.

"It has so many interesting real life facts and tricks," she said. "I am feeling very excited and nervous [and] can't wait to see the effects of the weekly meetings my team attended."

Sixth grader Abhinav Reddicherla, 11, said she loves studying science, especially the current earth and space curriculum in her class.

"Some day, I want to be an environmentalist," Abhinav said. "I am very excited to compete in the Science Bowl and looking forward to it."

Principal Allen Cosentino said he's delighted to see the students represent Mount View Middle School as well as the rest of the school system, and wishes them the best of luck.

"This is something in addition to their normal studies," Cosentino said. "This is something of their own interest and they decided to form a team and pursue this. It's extra effort that they put in."

Kachiraju said she believes the team's brainpower will show at Saturday's regional competition.

"We're a bit nervous, but we'll wait and see," she said. "The kids have done a lot of reading and preparing. I'm hoping for the best."

At the finals, teams can win trips to Alaska and national parks around the country to use their scientific knowledge in the field. Trophies, medals and supplies for the school's science department will also be awarded.