Woodbine's Qualls is 'glue that binds' Orioles minor league system

Kent Qualls was working in the front office of the Montreal Expos in the late 1980s when the Major League organization – now the Washington Nationals – hired a young staffer from the Milwaukee Brewers.

It was Dan Duquette, now the executive vice president for baseball operations for the Baltimore Orioles.

"I started with the Expos in 1987 and Dan came over from the Brewers," recalls Qualls, a resident of Woodbine. "He was the minor league director and I was still in college at the time. When I graduated in 1988 he offered me the opportunity to move to Montreal as his assistant. We have worked together ever since."

Qualls, a graduate of the University of Kentucky, is entering his fifth season as director of Minor League operations for the Orioles.

He oversees the administration of the Orioles player development department, minor league affiliates, the academy in the Dominican Republic and assignments for players in winter ball.

"What I like about my job is I get to work with a lot of great people," Qualls said. "I deal with a lot of aspects in baseball operations but my main responsibilities are handling the relationships with our minor league affiliates. I was fortunate coming in that the Orioles always had a great minor league affiliation. My job is to keep those relationships. Our fans get to see [the players] come up through the system. Our players get to see the passion of the Orioles fans."

One of the minor league general managers that he works with closely is Brian Shallcross, who holds that title with the Double-A Bowie Baysox of the Eastern League. The Baysox won the Eastern League title for the first time in 2015.

"Kent is no doubt the glue that binds," Shallcross said. "He and I work closely on the administrative side of this to allow the true baseball[personnel] to focus on [the field]. We work together to make sure our players and coaches are in the best position to do what they have to do and not worry about" off-the-field issues.

Bowie is slated to open the season on the road April 6 in Akron, Ohio and three other Baltimore minor league affiliates — Triple-A Norfolk, high Single-A Frederick and low Single-A Delmarva — also begin the season the same day.

Qualls plans to be in Frederick for the Keys opener on Thursday against the Carolina Mudcats.

"There is no question from the baseball side of it he is well in the loop," Shallcross added. "He works extremely well with Dan. We are in constant communication with Kent. He has already given us a preliminary list of the roster but a lot of things change from breaking camp [in Sarasota, Fla.] to our Opening Day roster."

Qualls was in Norfolk Friday for the Orioles exhibition game against the Tides and plans to be at Camden Yards on Monday for Opening Day against Toronto with his wife, Irene, and their daughter, Chloe, a junior at Glenelg High School. The couple's other child, Kyle, a former wrestler at Glenelg, is now a student at Penn State.

"There is nothing more special than Opening Day in the big leagues," said Qualls, who was there with his family for the 2016 opener.

Qualls has worked in professional baseball with two other organizations that Duquette was a part of.

He spent eight years with the Boston Red Sox from 1995-2002, working as director of player development from 1998 to 2001 and as director of baseball operations for one year in 2002.

Qualls spent the previous eight seasons, from 1987-94, with the Expos and rose to the director of minor league operations for the organization.

He also worked 10 years as the director of the Dan Duquette Sports Academy in Hinsdale, Mass.

"Dan has been a great boss and a great mentor," Qualls said. "He had a lot of mentors along the way, including [former Orioles general manager] Harry Dalton. When I moved into the front office of the Expos we had a lot of veteran baseball people."

Jack Graham, a former Orioles minor league player, is now the manager for game and team operations of Aberdeen, a Baltimore farm team in the New York-Penn League that begins play in June.

"Kent and I interact quite frequently," said Graham, who played for Aberdeen in 2013. "He is someone I talk to if a player is going from one location to another. He makes sure that by the time you become a minor leaguer [with the Orioles] until you step on the field that your job is easier."

Most minor league teams will find host families on their own for players and coaches and won't bother Qualls with that.

"Let's say we have a husband and wife with a dog. That is a different animal, no pun intended," Shallcross said.

Then Qualls may have to get involved.

"We will communicate with Kent on any loose ends that we have. He is certainly a benefit to the organization," Shallcross said.

The Orioles have made the playoffs in two of the first four seasons Qualls has been with the club. Qualls attends most Orioles home games then will visit the minor league affiliates when Baltimore is on the road.

"Everyone loves to be part of a winning club," he said. "It makes coming to work every day easier. You like to see your hard work pay off."