Horses to again lead Lisbon Christmas parade

Horses will ride again in this year's Great Lisbon Farmers Feed the Hungry Christmas Parade after a parade committee decision last year postponed the horse parade and restructured the rapidly growing holiday tradition.

Woodbine resident Lambert Cissel, founder of the parade, said the annual horse parade featured upward of 600 saddle and carriage horses in years past, which became increasingly difficult to organize.

Committee members decided to cancel the horse parade last year to tackle its growing popularity, he said, and instead, hosted a Christmas Tractor Parade with the Howard County Farm Bureau.

Public safety was also a concern. Since the parade runs along Lisbon's Main Street, Cissel said there was not enough space to accommodate the hundreds of horse trailers plus participant and visitor parking. This year, the committee will allow no more than 150 horses to lead the parade, which will be followed by the Lisbon Elementary School chorus, decorative tractors and antique trucks.

"People who had one horse would come and bring a four-horse trailer. That became a problem," Cissel said. "It has changed a little bit, but the original idea is there. It's a lot more than just people on horseback. Some of the carriages are beautiful. We'll have a completely remodeled stagecoach."

Farm bureau president Howie Feaga said the tractors were asked to return because they were so popular. The farm bureau also assumed its new role as parade host, Feaga said, registering 141 horses and nearly 40 tractors and antique trucks.

"The horses weren't in the parade last year because it got too large too quickly," Feaga said. "This year has been great. We started in January to work out the program for the horses and get the tractors back. It's a lot of work and the committee members have been really great in stepping up."

Eighty percent of the funds raised by parade sponsors will be split between the Howard County Food Bank and Carroll County Food Sunday, he said, with the additional 20 percent donated to the Lisbon Volunteer Fire Department. The committee will also contribute to the Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry program, where participants can donate deer meat to food banks.

Parade spokeswoman Crystal Pickett said each parade has raised almost $10,000, with even higher expectations for this year's parade.

Lisbon volunteer fire chief Carey McIntosh, also a two-year parade committee member, said the department will use its portion of the funds to construct a new station at the corner of Woodbine and Frederick roads. The department has owned the 8-acre property since 2012 and hopes to have it completed by fall 2019 in time for its 75th anniversary.

"We're still in the bidding, design and fundraising phases," McIntosh said. "The fire company appreciates the chance to receive the funds from the parade. It's a great community event [that] brings people together and lets everyone enjoy some Christmas spirit."

After the parade, Pickett said the vacant lot's Christmas Village will be open after the parade, with more than 30 vendors and the Lisbon Volunteer Fire Department's fried chicken and ham dinner. There will also be live music, a bonfire and drinks from Manor Hill Brewing.

Canned goods donations will also be accepted, she said.

"We raised almost the same amount of money for our food bank charities [last year], but the tractor parade was much more successful than the horse parade for the fire hall and the local craft vendors because the parade participants were local," Pickett said. "Although the tractor parade was much simpler to organize and ultimately more financially successful, the horses are a sentimental favorite."

Cissel said watching the parade's popularity skyrocket has been a blessing and a perfect way to represent western Howard County.

"I enjoy the participation and I think it's great where the money goes. The intent from the beginning was to raise money for the food banks," Cissel said. "People come and meet friends and neighbors. It brings out the Christmas spirit of giving."

The parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10 at 3:30 p.m., with events throughout the evening. For more information, go to lisbonchristmasparade.com.