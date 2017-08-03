Kids tackle farm duties at Glenelg agriculture camp

Slopping pigs, shucking eggs, weeding gardens. These may sound like dreaded chores to some, but they were only some of the activities campers looked forward to at TLV Tree Farm's Farmer Brown Camp last week.

At the farm in Glenelg, kids could be found feeding calves, chasing after goats and cuddling chicks, but they also practiced other skills with activities like measuring and building their own planter boxes, learning about agricultural marketing and hearing from soil conservationists.

The camp, run by farm owner Jamie Brown with long-time friend Charlie Ashcraft, a former Glenelg High teacher, aims to teach middle school-aged students about the different facets of agricultural work, ranging from engineering to science to math, in a fun, hands-on environment.

Farmer Brown Camp is the first of its kind in Howard County, and camp director Katie Loveless said its organizers, including herself, are hoping the experience will encourage participants to take more science classes at the high school level and then eventually follow agricultural career paths.

"The only way to get to expose more kids to agriculture is to reach every level of kid," Ashcraft said of the camp's goals. He said they hope to show kids how products go from "soil to sold."

Activities at the week-long day camp varied from day to day, but each morning started with a variety of farm chores. On Wednesday, campers helped prepare produce and other goods to be taken to area farmers' markets that TLV Tree Farm attends.

After chores, experts delivered a variety of talks and demonstrations on different aspects of the agriculture industry. One professional who came to visit was Katelin Johnson, who brought a baby cow for the kids to feed from a bottle and use to practice their showmanship skills. Johnson, who along with Loveless is a former student of Ashcraft's, said seeing the kids so interested in agriculture is exciting, and that she likes helping campers engage in activities that are outside their day-to-day lives.

Another demonstration came from Michael Calkins, from the Howard County Soil Conservation District, who spoke to the campers about grain bin safety and showed a grain bin simulation.

To put what they'd just learned into a realistic view, Brown took the kids on a hayride to see the silos he fills with tens of thousands of pounds of corn, soybeans and barley.

Ashcraft emphasized how Brown, another former student of his, uses math, science and engineering to do his work at the silos and elsewhere on the farm.

"There's a lot that goes into everything we do," Brown told the campers.

Brown isn't alone in trying to educate more kids about the range of agriculture career opportunities they can pursue. Sheryl Bennett, Howard County's 4-H Extension Educator, also works to do educational outreach with students, and said it's necessary to spark a wider interest in agricultural careers among young people to ensure the next generation of the industry has a strong workforce behind it.

"So many not only youth but adults as well are so far removed from the farm community or farm life that a lot of people just don't understand the importance of agriculture in their everyday life," Bennett said.

Bouncing along the country road as they sat in the back of the hayride wagon at Farmer Brown Camp, the kids giggled and sang "Old Farmer Brown had a farm." Thirteen-year-old Aidan Peacock said the camp has shown him how much work goes into maintaining a farm, including more engineering than he realized.

Ashcraft said it is exactly this kind of learning that they're hoping the campers will absorb, to help more students gain an interest in agricultural careers, which they want to show can range from driving a tractor to marketing and communications.

This year's camp included 14 campers. Fees for the camp are $400 for the session, and Ashcraft said many of the campers attended on a scholarship.

Ten-year-old Addison Parrish said her favorite part of camp has been cuddling and playing with the baby chicks and goats at the farm. She said she's learned more about animals while attending, including that chickens actually have earlobes and eyelids.

Brigid Wethington, whose children 7-year-old Archie and 11-year-old Lucy attended the camp, said she heard about the camp through Facebook and has been "absolutely thrilled" with it. Wethington said she was excited to send the kids because of her daughter's interest in being a farmer one day.

Despite the early 8 a.m. start time, Wethington said her kids wake up smiling to go to the farm, saying it is the best camp she's ever sent them to.

"My kids are already talking about next year," she said. "Going to an active farm is just so helpful for the kids to understand how much work goes into a slice of bacon. When you go to a farm and you see the pigs and all the work that goes into maintaining the farm, it really makes me as a parent appreciate farmers."