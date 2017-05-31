WSSC to begin Brighton Dam upgrades on June 1

The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission expects to begin upgrades on Brighton Dam in Brookeville on Thursday, June 1, which will impact drivers on Brighton Dam Road.

During the project, which is expected to take nearly two years and be completed by mid-April 2019, crews will replace the dam's screens, gates, plates and heaters as well as strengthen and re-coat gates. The concrete spillway surface will also be replaced.

The Brighton Dam Road bridge will shift to one lane during construction, including a temporary traffic signal that will direct traffic. Drivers should expect intermittent delays when contractors move equipment and materials on- and off-site.

The dam created the Triadelphia Reservoir following its debut in 1944. WSSC project manager Claude Modise said the reservoir holds about 6.3 billion gallons of drinking water. While the project will help ensure the dam's future operations, Modise said it will require the reservoir be lowered to 340 feet above sea level, down from its normal elevation of approximately 363 feet.

"That will make the employees and job site safe, so that if a two-year rain storm comes, there won't be any damage," Modise said.

Recreation areas along the reservoir, including Brighton Dam, Greenbridge, Triadelphia, Pig Tail and Big Branch, will be closed to the public beginning June 1. Water activities, boating and fishing will be prohibited during this time and picnic areas will be closed.

The Brighton Dam Visitor Center will remain open, with limited access to the parking lot.

For more information, contact Lisa Brightwell, public works customer service, at 410-313-3440 or email publicworks@howardcountymd.gov. Additional questions may be answered at www.wsscwater.com/brightonfaqs.