Laurel teen arrested, charged in shooting death of former Howard athlete

An 18-year-old Laurel man sought in the shooting death of a former Hammond High School wrestler was apprehended by authorities Monday night at the home of a family member in Wilmington, N.C.

Steven Jerome Clark, of the 8100 block of Gorman Avenue, was arrested on a fugitive warrant and charged with first-degree murder in the death of William Harold Riley Jr., who was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a car in the 15800 block of Millbrook Lane in Laurel on April 24.

Police were responding to a traffic accident around 7:30 p.m. when they found Riley, who was taken to Prince George’s Hospital Center, where he died.

Witnesses told police Riley had been shot while inside his car and hit a parked car while attempting to flee.

Clark was identified by police as a suspect within five days of the killing, and the warrant was issued April 29, Laurel Police Chief Richard McLaughlin said.

Working with the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force, Clark was found at around 10:30 p.m. Monday. He attempted to flee as task force members closed in and was apprehended, according to Laurel police who announced the arrest late Tuesday.

Clark is being held without bond at the New Hanover County Detention Facility in Castle Hayne, N.C., McLaughlin said.

“I am very proud of the hard work put into this, the dedication,” McLaughlin said. “Laurel has had two murders this year and they’ve been closed with arrests. Murders are very rare in Laurel.”

Clark, who had no attorney listed in detention center records, is entitled to an extradition hearing, McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin also said the investigation is ongoing.

“At this point, there was some type of connection [between Clark and Riley],” McLaughlin said. “[Detectives are] not sure what it was . . . but they’re doing all sorts of legwork.”

Clark also is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor theft charges in an apparently unrelated case in Howard County and has a hearing scheduled for June 13 in Howard County District Court.