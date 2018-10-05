Meeting will address West Laurel pipeline plans

By now, all residents in West Laurel should have received a letter from the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission – better known as the WSSC. The letter was sent to inform the community about the Patuxent Raw Water Pipeline- Phase I that will commence this fall with design completion and take about two and a half years for construction.The WSSC project will replace and rehabilitate more than 11,000 miles of aging water and sewer mains buried throughout the WSSC service area. Directly impacted roads here in West Laurel are Brooklyn Bridge and Bond Mill roads. Our civic association has been monitoring this closely. One meeting was held in September and there will be more meetings in the future with the WSSC and the West Laurel Civic Association.

The actual construction is proposed to start next summer. Learn more about this and other interesting and important topics at the WLCA Fall General Meeting on Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m., at the West Laurel Community Building at the intersection of Bond Mill and Brooklyn Bridge roads. All residents are welcome and encouraged to attend this meeting.

Dan van der Have, a West Laurel resident of 16-years as well as a community activist and area representative on the WLCA,ecently signed up as a “subscriber” for a community solar project that will be built in Westminster within the BGE service territory.

Community solar enables residential utility customers who don’t want to get their energy from fossil fuel sources to buy locally produced solar power. That’s possible now that the state has launched a three-year pilot program allowing anyone to power their home with solar energy.

According to van der Have , who works in the energy industry, the idea of community solar appealed to him and his family because they want to use 100 percent renewable locally produced energy.

Van der Have would like to see West Laurel get on board as a community to reduce the monthly bills and provide renewable energy access and assistance to lower-income families as a bonus.

Van der Have serves as a “Solar Champion” for the Laurel community seeking to educate his neighbors on their options relative to renewable energy. He can answer any of your questions by emailing him at danvanderhave@gmail.com. He has been working with a Maryland-based company, Neighborhood Sun, to talk to neighbors about the benefits of community solar projects. You can find more informationon its website neighborhoodsun.solar

The Bond Mill Elementary School Fall Festival/Craft Fair will be held in November, so anyone who would like to reserve a table for just $25 should act now. Call Bond Mill’s office for more information or to reserve a table 301-497-3600.