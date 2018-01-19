Son who killed parents in their Laurel home gets life sentence

The Laurel man who fatally stabbed his father and strangled his mother in the family’s home in September 2016 was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole this week, Howard County prosecutors announced Friday.

A jury last year found Craig Dennis White, 32, guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in what prosecutors described as a brutal slaying in their house on a tree-lined cul-de-sac.

Prosecutors this week asked for the maximum sentence, arguing that White is a “particular threat to public safety,” according to a statement that quotes Deputy State’s Attorney Kim Oldham.

Defense attorneys, who could not immediately be reached Friday, claimed White was mentally ill when he killed his parents.

Glenn White, 66, and his wife Linda, 61, were well known in the area’s ballroom dance community, where they instructed classes.

Their son, who lived in the Laurel house with his parents, was arrested during a traffic stop in Columbia several hours after their bodies were found in separate bedrooms on Sept. 1, 2016. Police had been sent to the home after they didn’t show up for an Aug. 31 meeting.

In handing down two consecutive life prison terms, Circuit Court Judge William Tucker called White a danger to society, according to an account of Thursday’s hearing issued by the state’s attorneys office.