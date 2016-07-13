Shakespeare in the Parks brings laughs and Pallotti staff, former students

This Friday, Prince George's Shakespeare in the Parks production of "Twelfth Night" comes to Laurel, bringing with it laughs and intrigue, as well as two St. Vincent Pallotti High School alumni and the school's theater teacher.

Kaitlyn Napora-Johnston and Michael Miller graduated from Pallotti's new Arts Academy in May and serve in multiple roles in the production, from musician to ensemble member to stagehand.

Both students took acting classes with Chris Dwyer, who started as the Catholic high school's theater director last fall — when its Arts Academy opened — and has been artistic director for Shakespeare in the Parks for the past four years.

The performances of "Twelfth Night" run from July 7-17 at eight different locations across the county, including July 15 outdoors on the grounds of Montpelier Mansion in Laurel.

"I needed a bass player, because we have a live band on stage, so Michael Miller came in and brought his giant upright bass and auditioned with all of the adult professionals," Dwyer said. "And we chose him to be in our five-piece set."

Miller studied music and theater at Pallotti, and played upright bass in the school's jazz band.

"He gets his own round of applause every night," said Christel Stevens, the producer of the summer theater series, which is sponsored by the arts division of the Prince George's County Department of Parks and Recreation. "He puts that thing [the double bass] down and runs over to sword fight."

All of the musicians in the production's band also act.

About Napora-Johnston joining the production, Dwyer said that he needed a female ensemble member who could play a servant on stage and help backstage with props. Napora-Johnston studied theater at Pallotti.

"Kaitlyn is incredibly intuitive and responsible," Dwyer said. "I knew I could put her in charge of certain things onstage and off stage and not have to worry about it."

"She does everything," Stevens said of Napora-Johnston. "She moves the scenery — we don't really have stagehands — and she comes out and assists the juggler during the performances in between scenes. She fills in every corner of the production in the best way possible."

Dwyer is "the heart and soul" of the production, Stevens said.

"He comes up with everything."

Before he took over as artistic director of the summer Shakespeare performances, Dwyer worked as a company manager for a pre-professional summer theater training program also run by the Prince George's County Department of Parks and Recreation arts division.

"For 20-plus years, Shakespeare in the Parks had hired other theater companies to do the performances" Dwyer said. "I got involved and pitched the idea that we don't have to hire outside people to do it, and we can make it the way we want it."

This year's production, the fourth that Dwyer has directed, is "the best ever," he said.

"Initially we had the idea that we could make it smaller, tighter. It could be a nice and quaint show," Dwyer said. "But then the idea was, why would we want to scale back when we can scale up and do something even more fantastic than we have done in past?"

"Twelfth Night" is the first production by Shakespeare in the Parks that doesn't include any pre-recorded sounds, Dwyer said. The five-piece band plays all of the songs and sounds that Shakespeare wrote into the play.

"Essentially we have kind of turned this into a musical without changing the script," Dwyer said. "All of the band members play characters in the show, and leave the pit area to play characters. That's a new dynamic that I think has been effective."

"The audience is just roaring with laughter," Stevens said about the performances thus far. "Last night we had a show in Bowie with 250 people there, and they were just in stitches."

If you go

The Shakespeare in the Parks production of "Twelfth Night" comes to the Montpelier Mansion grounds on Friday, July 15 at 7:30 p.m. Attendance is free. Rain location is Deerfield Run Community Center, 13000 Laurel Bowie Road.

For more information, go to arts.pgparks.com.