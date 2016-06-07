Laurel man struck, killed by CSX train at Lafayette Avenue at Bowie Road

A 25-year-old Laurel man was hit and killed by a CSX train early Monday morning in the 100 block of Lafayette Avenue at Bowie Road, city officials announced.

The man was later identified as Michael Smith, Jr., according to Laurel spokeswoman Audrey Barnes. It is still unknown why he was on the tracks.

According to CSX spokesman Rob Doolittle, Prince George's County Fire and Rescue was called to the scene around 12:45 a.m. when the train's crew reported the incident. Barnes said the Laurel police responded shortly after and found the victim dead on the tracks.

Barnes said the body has been taken to the Medical Examiner's Office in Baltimore for an autopsy.

The 80-car freight train was headed from Baltimore to Washington at the time of the incident; train traffic resumed at 3 a.m.

