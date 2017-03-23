Announcement expected Friday on future of Laurel's MARC train stop

An announcement is expected on Friday about the future of Laurel's MARC train stop on Main Street, nearly two years after the Maryland Department of Transportation revealed it was considering closing the stop and opening a commuter stop at Laurel Park racetrack.

City officials will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 24 at the Laurel train station, 22 Main St. City spokeswoman Audrey Barnes said county and state officials will also attend.

Led by Laurel City Councilman Edward Ricks, residents began a grassroots effort "Save Our Stop" in June 2015 after state transportation officials said they planned to move Laurel's commuter stop 2,500 feet north into Howard County and adjacent to Laurel Park racetrack, where a mixed-used development is planned. The racetrack stop has a platform, but is listed as a flag stop on the MARC Camden line schedule.

Stronach Group, owners of Laurel Park, have submitted plans for a development next to the existing Laurel Park flag stop platform in Howard County. Those plans called for making the flag stop into a full-service stop and eliminating the current MARC stop on Laurel's Main Street.

The MARC train transports passengers between Baltimore and Washington on weekdays. While freight transportation company CSX owns the tracks, the MARC train is operated by the Maryland Transit Administration.

Supporters rally to keep Laurel train stop As the future location of the Laurel train stop remains unclear, a group of a few dozen residents came to support keeping the old station where it is. (Jon Sham/Baltimore Sun video)

The effort to save Laurel's commuter stop garnered the attention and support of state and county elected officials, including District 21 Sen. Jim Rosapepe and Dels. Barbara Frush and Joseline Peña-Melnyk; and Prince George's County Councilwoman Mary Lehman.

In January 2016, the city of Laurel found an ally in Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman, who wrote a joint letter with Ricks addressed to Brian Hammock, CSX vice president of government affairs. The letter discussed how two train stops could be maintained to serve both Howard County and Laurel.

The idea was also supported by MDOT Secretary Pete Rahn; however, CSX officials disagreed with the proposal, because of possible disruptions to its operations.