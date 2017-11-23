Share your blessings with those in need in Laurel

Throughout the area, there are dozens of local nonprofit groups who are committed to serving those in need. These groups can always use our help. Below is a listing of local helping organizations seeking donations of either money or items, or both. In this season of giving and Thanksgiving, please share your blessings, by giving to those less fortunate.

•American Cancer Society is dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives and leading the fight for a world without cancer. 1-800-227-2345.

Wish List: New, unused wigs, turbans and scarves for patient programs; shower curtain liners, pillows, dishcloths, sponges, batteries, paper towels and plates for Hope Lodge residents. ACS needs volunteer drivers for the Road To Recovery program and welcomes monetary donations.

•Bread of Life Food Pantry provides food and toiletry items, as well as clothing items when available, to people in need within the community. First Baptist Church of Savage, 8901 Washington St. 301-725-3944.

Wish list: Nonperishable food donations, including breakfast cereal and peanut butter, and toiletry items can be dropped off at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays at the pantry, located at the back of the church building. Call the church office to arrange a special drop-off time.

•Children’s Bible Ministries of Maryland teaches the Bible to children and trains adults to teach children. 410-796-7990.

Wish List: All sizes and colors of copy paper and monetary donations for camp scholarships.

•DDM Insurance is collecting funds and supplies for the Laurel Pregnancy Center, which provides pregnancy tests and other confidential services. The Laurel Pregnancy Center does not recommend, refer or provide for abortions or abortifacients. Donations may be dropped off Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at DDM Insurance, 10732 Baltimore Ave., Twin Chimneys Office Park, Beltsville, by Friday, Dec. 8. 301-937-1500.

Wish List: Diapers for sizes 4, 5 and 6; baby wipes; onesies for sizes NB, 0-3 months and 3-6 months; infant hats, receiving blankets, pacifiers, baby lotion, bibs, infant socks and booties; infant toys, books, washcloths and towels; and burp cloths and baby powder.

•First Generation College Bound is a grass roots nonprofit whose goal is to increase the number of students who attend college by developing an educational community support system by bridging the resources of the home, church, school and community. 301-490-0911.

Wish List: Monetary donations for college access and retention programs that provide care packages and services for students attending college. Office furniture including desks and chairs, copy machine and floor mats

•FISH of Laurel Inc./Elizabeth House helps needy neighbors in the greater Laurel area by providing dinners, groceries and referral services. Mail checks and monetary donations to FISH of Laurel Inc., P.O. Box 36, Laurel, MD 20725-0036. Address is 308 Gorman Ave., Laurel, MD 20707. Fishoflaurel.org. Webmaster@fishoflaurel.org. 301-776-9296 (main number) or 240-547-9013 (help line).

Wish List: Monetary donations and nonperishable food items all year long; cases of bottled water and packaged snacks for bag lunches; prepared casseroles for dinners; new warm socks, gloves, winter hats and scarves; full-size toiletries; and frozen turkeys and hams for Christmas bundles.

•Grassroots Crisis Intervention Center provides shelter to homeless individuals and families, along with crisis intervention services. 410-531-6006.

Wish List: Gift cards for Walmart, Target, Kohl’s, Safeway and Giant; new pillows and blankets; new toys for children, ages 2-13; warm heavy socks; body lotion; and laundry detergent.

•Hope Works (The Domestic Violence Center) provides comprehensive services to women, men and children impacted by intimate partner violence and sexual assault in Howard County. 410-997-0304.

Wish List: $25 gift cards for gas, groceries, Target and Walmart; personal care items, lotion and toothpaste; cleaning items, all-purpose cleaner; latex and non-latex cleaning gloves, Clorox wipes and laundry detergent; paper towels, toilet paper, plastic wrap, aluminum foil and gallon freezer bags; diapers and wipes; pop-top canned goods, pasta and sauce, peanut butter and jelly, Ramen Noodles and Cup of Noodles, pancake mix, maple syrup, juice boxes, salad dressing, ketchup, brown and white sugar, flour; crackers in individual packs and granola; Ibuprofen, Tylenol, daytime and nighttime aspirin, cough drops, cough syrup, cold and allergy medicine without alcohol, Pepto Bismol, vitamins, nasal strips, band aids, antacid, antibiotic ointment and aloe; new undergarments for men, women and children; and batteries of all sizes.

•Hospice of the Chesapeake’s mission is to care for life throughout the journey with illness and loss by providing physical, psycho-social and spiritual support services to individuals living with and affected by advanced illness. These services are provided wherever the patient calls home. Volunteer Department, 443-837-1549 or toll free, 800-745-6132. hospicechesapeake.org.

Wish List: Volunteers needed in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties with four-wheel drive vehicles to assist patients and staff with transportation during inclement weather conditions. Active duty military personnel are needed to perform honor salutes for our veteran patients. Veterans and active duty military personnel also needed for our Veterans-to-Veterans program. Volunteers needed in many capacities – from patient care to administrative.

•Howard County Office on Aging and Independence/Project Holiday provides gifts and a visit to low-income seniors who have no family. Many of the seniors we serve will be alone during the holiday season, receiving no gifts, no cards and no acknowledgment. For further information, contact Debby Magin at dmagin@howardcountymd.gov or 410-313-6063.

Wish List: Body lotion, body wash, toiletry gift sets, shampoo, hair conditioner, shaving cream, deodorant, throw blankets and slipper socks. Donations can be dropped off by Dec. 14 at all 50-Plus Centers in Howard County as well as the Howard County Office on Aging and Independence, 6751 Columbia Gateway Drive, Suite 200, Columbia.

•Laurel Advocacy and Referral Services’ mission is to enable homeless and low-income people in Laurel who are in crisis to achieve stability and long-term self-sufficiency. LARS is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; and Monday evenings, from 5-7:30 p.m. Monetary donations help fund programs such as eviction prevention and utility assistance. Make checks payable to LARS or to donate online, go to laureladvocacy.org and click “Donate.” Non-perishable, non-expired food donations can be dropped off during office hours at LARS, 311 Laurel Ave.