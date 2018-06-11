Laurel man found dead from gunshot wounds

A Laurel man was pronounced dead after being found in a home with gunshot wounds early Sunday morning, according to police.

Prince George’s County Police found Christopher Stanley, 25, unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds inside the home in the 15700 block of Haynes Road, according to Nicole Hubbard, a police spokeswoman.

Police responded to the scene at approximately 3 a.m. on June 10.

Detectives said that the shooting does not appear to be random and they are actively working on strong leads, according to Hubbard.

