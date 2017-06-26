Prince George's detectives make arrest in March death of Laurel man

The Prince George's County police homicide unit arrested 30-year-old Patrick Andre Stran and charged him with first- and second-degree murder in the March death of a Laurel resident.

Stran, of no fixed address, is currently being held without bond at the Department of Corrections.

Around 5:20 a.m. on March 25, police said, officers found Marvin Bryan, 33, with a gunshot wound inside a car in the 13000 block of Edinburgh Lane in Laurel, where he was pronounced dead.

Once officers connected him to Bryan's death, Stran was arrested in California on May 22 and extradited back to Prince George's County. Police said Stran and Bryan were involved in an ongoing dispute, having known one another for several years.

