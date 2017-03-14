Laurel city government offices open, while county schools close

City government offices opened at regular hours today in Laurel as the National Weather Service says a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 2 p.m.

A mixture of snow and sleet hit Laurel over night, with accumulation predicted to reach up to 3 inches throughout the day. According to the city's Emergency Operations Center's Facebook page, public works crews are laying salt and plowing roadways, but encourage residents to stay off the roads, if possible, due to icy conditions.

City public works crews will collect recycling and trash today as scheduled.

Prince George's County Public Schools are closed today as well as schools in Howard, Montgomery and Anne Arundel counties. All Laurel Parks and Recreation programs are also canceled, including its preschool.

For updates on Laurel roadways, go to the city's website at cityoflaurel.org.