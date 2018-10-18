At Montpelier, it might as well be swing

Montpelier Arts Center has musical offerings to get our toes tapping.

Upcoming programs include Argentine guitarist Dani Cortaza performing Argentine folk music seasoned with elements of jazz. Cortaza is a Maryland resident and was the recipient of the Maryland State Arts Council Individual Artist Award in 2007 and again in 2017. He performs at Montpelier on Friday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. On Friday, Oct. 26, at 8 p.m., enjoy Svetlana Shmulyian’s NewYork Swing Collective. Based in New York City, jazz vocalist Shmulyian and her group give listeners a carnival of sound, from sophisticated to raucous. Tickets for both concerts are $25 per person, with at 10 percent discount for seniors and Montpelier members.

Come to the Patuxent Research Refuge on Saturday, Oct 20 to meet Luther, an ambassador from Ironwood Wolves. Luther is a black phased wolf who was born this year. In addition to meeting him, you can learn more about wolves from Ironwood representatives. They will tell us about wolves’ habitat, family life, diet and role in the earth’s ecosystem. Luther will be available at 10 a.m., 12:30 and 3 p.m. Tickets are $13 for ages 13 and above, and $5 for ages 12 and under. Contact the Refuge for more information.

The members of the Laurel Chapter of National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) learned something intriguing about the history of Fort Meade at a presentation given recently at the Laurel/Beltsville Senior Center. Kevin Leonard, of the Laurel History Boys, discussed some aspects of Fort Meade’s contributions to World War ll. He detailed the use of the Fort Meade facility as an internment camp for those of German, Italian and Japanese ancestry. Leonard mentioned that there were also many other camps throughout the United States. In the later years of the war, Fort Meade served as a POW camp, primarily for German and Italian soldiers. The POWs were often employed by local residents for help in farming and other endeavors. Leonard writes the History Matters column for the Laurel Leader. The History Boys web site has many articles on other things we may not know about the area we call home!

Delegate Geraldine Valentino-Smith has called our attention to items of possible interest to our community. For anyone who is caring for a person with dementia or other issues, Hospice of the Chesapeake is sponsoring a Continuum of Care Day of Learning on Saturday, Nov. 3 at National Harbor. The event is free of cost, includes breakfast and lunch and the opportunity to choose six sessions from 14 offerings regarding subjects aimed to increase your understanding of the many facets of aging, care giving and planning. Registration is required. go to hospicechesapeake.org. fo rmore information

For those of us who are teachers and/or know a local teacher, Baltimore Gas and Electric is now accepting applications for the 2018 Bright Ideas Teachers' Grants program, for grants up to $500 for in-classroom innovations projects. All kindergarten through 12th-grade in-classroom teachers within the BGE service area that focus on innovation, science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) the environment or energy efficiency are eligible to apply see bge.com. for more information