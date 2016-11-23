Share your blessings with others in Laurel

Throughout the area, there are dozens of local nonprofit groups who are committed to serving those in need. These groups can always use our help. Below is a listing of local helping organizations seeking donations of either money or items, or both. In this season of giving and Thanksgiving, please share your blessings, by giving to those less fortunate.

•Bread of Life Food Pantry provides food and toiletry items, as well as clothing items when available, to people in need within the community. First Baptist Church of Savage, 8901 Washington St. 301-725-3944.

Wish list: Nonperishable food donations, toiletry items and clothing can be dropped off at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays at the pantry, located at the back of the church building. Call the church office to arrange a special drop-off time.

• Oaklands Presbyterian Church has a food pantry on-site and can always use donations of food or money for residents who are in need of help.

Wish List: Canned chicken, canned soup, canned tuna fish, canned vegetables, pasta and sauces, peanut butter and jelly, breakfast cereal and macaroni and cheese. Donations can be dropped off during office hours, Tuesday through Friday, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m., at 14301 Laurel Bowie Road. Call 301-776-5833.

• FISH of Laurel Inc./Elizabeth House helps needy neighbors in the greater Laurel area by providing dinners, groceries and referral services. Mail checks and monetary donations to FISH of Laurel Inc., P.O. Box 36, Laurel, MD 20725-0036. Address is 308 Gorman Ave., Laurel, MD 20707. Fishoflaurel.com. . Contact Webmaster@fishoflaurel.org or 301-776-9296 or 240-547-9013.

Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group Arlina Hernandez, right, of Laurel and her son Justin Hernandez, center, 7, smile while volunteer Herman Nicolas, left, of North Laurel helps them pack up their groceries after visiting the "Bread of Life" Food Pantry at the First Baptist Church of Savage on Thursday, November 10, 2016.

Wish List: Volunteer coordinator who can assign replacement volunteers on an as-needed basis and a person who can assist board president as vice president; monetary donations and nonperishable food items all year long; cases of bottled water and packaged snacks for bag lunches; new warm socks, gloves, winter hats and scarves; full-size toiletries; and frozen turkeys and hams for Christmas bundles.

• Laurel Advocacy and Referral Services is a non-proselytizing ecumenical ministry serving the greater Laurel area by assisting homeless and low-income individuals or families experiencing crisis with emergency and long-term services designed to promote self-sufficiency. LARS is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; and Monday evenings, from 5-7:30 p.m. General donations can also be made to help fund programs such as eviction prevention and utility assistance. Make checks payable to LARS; to donate online, go to laureladvocacy.org and click on Donate. Food items can be dropped off during office hours at Laurel Advocacy and Referral Services, 311 Laurel Ave.

Wish List: Canned vegetables, cranberry sauce, stuffing and cornbread mix, instant potatoes, gravy, frozen hams and turkeys, pies, pie crusts and pie filling.

• Side by Side hosts close to 100 workshops a year for parents at local elementary schools, equipping the parents to practice learning activities with their children at home as partners with schools to promote their success in the classroom. 424 Main St., Laurel, MD 20707. Contact 202-710-5555 or sidebyside@sidebysidelaurel.org. Sidebysidelaurel.org.

Wish List: Monetary donations for parent workshops.

• Laurel Cats is a nonprofit community effort to find and implement ways for outdoor "community" cats to live harmoniously alongside people, their homes and their businesses throughout Laurel, while humanely reducing their numbers. Offers free spay and neuter operations for Laurel cats in need. For information or to volunteer, contact Helen Woods, 301-886-0161.

Wish List: Volunteers to knock on doors to get the word out to the poor about free spay and neuter operations; Spanish-speaking and bilingual translators; donations of cat food, and money to pay for spaying and neutering. Small donations can be dropped off at Spay Now Animal Surgery Clinic, 7401 Van Dusen Road. For pickup of larger items, contact info@laurelcats.org or call 301-886-0161. Monetary donations can be sent to Laurel Cats, P.O. 57, Laurel, MD 20725.

• DDM Insurance is collecting funds and supplies for the Laurel Pregnancy Center, which provides pregnancy tests and other confidential services. The Laurel Pregnancy Center does not recommend, refer or provide for abortions or abortifacients. Donations may be dropped off Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. at DDM Insurance, 10732 Baltimore Ave., Twin Chimneys Office Park, Beltsville, by Friday, Dec. 9. Call 301-937-1500.

Wish List: Diapers for sizes 4, 5 and 6; baby wipes; onesies for sizes NB, 0-3 months and 3-6 months; infant hats, receiving blankets, pacifiers, baby lotion, bibs, infant socks and booties; infant toys, books, washcloths and towels; and burp cloths and baby powder.

• Sarah's House provides emergency shelter, supportive housing, and case management to help homeless families achieve independence. Call 410-551-7722.

Wish List: New or used blankets and comforters and linens; new pillows, plastic storage bags, wraps and foils; plastic silverware, toilet paper, paper towels, paper plates, cups and napkins; new and used winter coats in all sizes; underwear, socks, undershirts; baby wipes; tuna fish, cereal, healthy snacks, 100 percent juice, powdered drink mix, mayonnaise, instant mashed potatoes, ground beef, Gerber Graduates, butter and shredded cheese; new towels, wash cloths, twin sheets and shower curtain liners; bath soap, baby soap, deodorants, shampoo and conditioner, feminine products, razors and shaving cream; and gift cards for Target, Walmart, grocery stores and Home Depot.

• Hope Works (The Domestic Violence Center) provides comprehensive services to women, men and children impacted by intimate partner violence and sexual assault in Howard County. Call 410-997-0304.

Wish List: $25 gift cards for gas, groceries, Target and Walmart; personal care items, lotion and toothpaste; cleaning items, all-purpose cleaner; latex and non-latex cleaning gloves, Clorox wipes and laundry detergent; paper towels, toilet paper; plastic wrap, aluminum foil and gallon freezer bags; diapers and wipes; pop-top canned goods, pasta and sauce, peanut butter and jelly, Ramen Noodles and Cup of Noodles, pancake mix, maple syrup, juice boxes, salad dressing, ketchup, brown and white sugar, flour; crackers in individual packs and granola; Ibuprofen, Tylenol, daytime and nighttime aspirin, cough drops, cough syrup, cold and allergy medicine without alcohol; Pepto Bismol, vitamins; nasal strips and band aids; antacid, antibiotic ointment and aloe; new undergarments for men, women and children; and batteries of all sizes.