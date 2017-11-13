Laurel Boy Scouts retire flags with Post 60 on Veterans Day

Twenty-seven Scouts from Laurel groups paid tribute to local veterans at American Legion Post 60 on Main Street Nov. 11 during a flag retirement ceremony.

Scouts from Pack 1250, Troop 540, Troop 2016 and American Heritage Troop 2008 participated Saturday as the Legion honored 47 veterans for their service. After presenting veterans with city of Laurel pins, the Scouts joined them outside to properly dispose of a 30-by-80-foot garrison flag in a burning ceremony.

Post Commander Shirley Luby said several flags were retired, including the large garrison flag that was donated by Ourisman Chevrolet and was no longer serviceable. Luby said the Scouts joined the veterans to learn how to properly dispose of the flag.

Submitted photo Laurel Scouts and local veterans work on a retired garrison flag outside the American Legion Post 60 on Nov. 11. Laurel Scouts and local veterans work on a retired garrison flag outside the American Legion Post 60 on Nov. 11. (Submitted photo)

Several members of the Laurel City Council and state Sen. Jim Rosapepe also attended.

“It was an amazing ceremony and the kids were so attentive” Luby said. “It really made us feel good to have the kids respect us so much and thank us for our service.”

According to the Boy Scouts of America handbook, a national flag can be burned to ashes in a ceremony “conducted with dignity and respect.” Before burning the flag, it must be cut into smaller pieces, leaving the blue star field intact.

The flag should be cut horizontally, where the blue star field reaches the white stripe, and vertically, where the field runs along the seven stripes on the upper half of the flag. Once burned, the fire is extinguished and the ashes are buried.

Sons of the American Legion sponsored the event.