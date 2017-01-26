Laurel High community unites for blood drive

Nearly eight years ago, physical education teacher Aubrie Santuccio-Wever organized a blood drive at Scotchtown Hills Elementary to support then-8-year-old student Marisol Ramirez and her multi-organ transplant and lymphoma diagnosis.

Now teaching at Laurel High School, Santuccio-Wever says she shares Marisol's ongoing journey to encourage eligible students to donate during the third and biggest blood drive of the school year on Feb. 1.

Two donor trucks run by Virginia-based Inova Blood Donor Services will serve up to 120 donors throughout the school day, she said. Those donors include students – 16 years or older and at least 110 pounds – as well as parents, staff and community members.

"I call them the party buses," said Santuccio-Wever, who has taught in Laurel for 13 years. "We used to only have one party bus, but we've gotten so big that we can handle two all day long. With Principal [Dwayne] Jones and the teachers' support, students can sign up and are excused from class to donate blood."

Local businesses, including McDonald's on Route 1, also donate breakfast food to students who participate. At no cost to donors, students who want to give blood must get a consent form signed by their parents and their teacher's permission to miss class and make up classwork. Once students register outside the gym the day of the blood drive, Santuccio-Wever said Inova technicians will lead them inside the trucks to check their blood pressure and temperature before the donation.

A free blood donation T-shirt will be given to all student donors, she said.

"I was just touched by what [Marisol] had gone through and I knew that she would not be alive to this date if it wasn't for people who donated blood," Santuccio-Wever said. "Eight weeks ago, my mother went in for a surgery and actually needed an emergency blood transfusion. Now, I'm even more dedicated."

Ingrid Ramirez, Marisol's mother, said her daughter was born with a blockage in her small intestine, which led to short-gut syndrome and a bathroom visit every time she ate or drank. At age 9, Marisol had a multi-organ transplant of liver, intestines, pancreas and colon, only to be diagnosed with lymphoma a couple of months later.

"She completed chemotherapy and she's been in and out of the hospital a lot," said Ramirez, a Laurel resident. "The chemo actually damaged her transplanted organs, so she's back on the list right now, waiting for another multi-organ transplant."

Marisol would attend Laurel High School, her mother said, but her weakened condition makes daily attendance difficult. Instead, Marisol attends College Park Academy in Hyattsville, allowing her to complete work from home.

When Santuccio-Wever announced the first blood drive in Marisol's honor, Ramirez said she was pleasantly surprised for a teacher to take on a big task for a student who had close to 100 blood transfusions.

"She's done them every year because she knows it's an everyday part of Marisol's life," Ramirez said. "I feel like putting a face to what people are doing makes them want to do it more. I think it's a positive impact for Marisol when she sees that all of her struggles are positively impacting other people."

Eddie Hicks, account manager for Inova, said Santuccio-Wever's blood drives have been reliable since day one, always exceeding predicted expectations. Inova provides blood to 24 hospitals throughout Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C., as well as parts of Prince George's, Montgomery and Howard counties. Hicks said collections are held by churches, schools, community groups, businesses, clubs, fraternities and sororities.

Although one third of the population is eligible to donate blood, Hicks said, only 5 percent actually donate, creating a critical need for hospitals, particularly, during the winter and summer seasons.

"In order to keep up with the demand, we typically have to collect 250 units of blood every single day to keep up" with one unit equivalent to roughly a pint, he said. "Most donors give one unit of blood."

The universal red cell donor has Type O- blood type, meaning they can donate to the O, A, B and AB blood types. Type A can donate to Type A or AB; Type B can donate to Type B or AB; and Type AB can donate to Type AB.

In addition to the A and B antigens, Hicks said a presence or absence of a third antigen – called the Rh factor – determines whether a donor has a negative or positive blood type. Rh negative blood can be donated to Rh-negative recipients, and Rh positive blood or negative blood can be donated to Rh-positive recipients.

High school students contribute to 15 percent of Inova's donations, he said.

"Our inventory level is at a critical level," Hicks said. "One donation can save three lives. When you can spend an hour and three people's lives are saved, three families benefit from this."

Laurel High 12th-grader Sabrina Abdellatif, 17, said she recognized the importance of donating blood after the Orlando, Fla., nightclub shooting last summer. Nearly 50 people were killed and another 50 injured during the mass shooting at the club, Pulse.

"They needed blood like crazy" for those who were injured, said Abdellatif, who has Type O+ blood. "It's a really important donor. It's not O-, but it's compatible with a lot of other blood types. I feel like it's kind of a civil duty to provide what I can to people in need."

Abdellatif has donated blood during the school's two previous blood drives and plans to donate as often as she can.

"I know my blood is being used," she said. "It makes me feel like I am doing something and I know there are

Principal Dwayne Jones said he had to wait a year to donate blood after he took a trip to the Dominican Republic, but is happy to return to the donor bed on Feb. 1.

"It's a great thing for us to do," Jones said. "Hopefully, it's something students will do the rest of their lives. The bottom line is that it saves lives."

As student forms pile up, Santuccio-Wever said the goal to collect 77 units of blood becomes more promising.

"It's a great feeling," she said. "When you get an email that says, 'Your blood was just transferred to this hospital and it can save up to three lives,' it really makes a big impact."

To schedule an appointment for the Feb. 1 blood drive at Laurel High School, contact Aubrie Santuccio-Wever at aubri.santuccio@pgcps.org.