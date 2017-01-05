Reimagining Riverfront Park, Laurel’s hidden nature spot

Tucked away behind Main Street and a row of town houses, Riverfront Park, an undiscovered gem, winds along the Patuxent River amid the quiet, wintry domain of the woods.

A paved path, broken and uneven in some spots, extends for 1.25 miles from the quiet historic ruins of the Laurel Cotton Mill dam to the din of Route 1.

Laurel city officials are mulling plans to reimagine the 30-acre park. In the spring, the city plans to begin repairs to the path and stabilize shores along the Patuxent. The cost of the project has not been finalized, but the city has completed the project's engineering and plans to put the project out to bid soon.

"It's a beautiful area and a great addition to that side of town, especially as we expand the arts district. We want to have a great partnership with the arts community so we can use the park for lots of different types of activities," said Joanne Barr, director of the Department of Parks and Recreation.

The last major change to the park came in 1994 when the city added the asphalt trail, picnic areas and a wooden playground, which was replaced with a newer facility in the early 2000s, Barr said. In a separate project, the city shored up the dam's ruins to create an overlook area in the west end of the park.

Tim van der Vossen, assistant director of Parks and Recreation, has been with the city for almost 30 years. Like other city officials, van der Vossen is reimagining a new future for the park.

"A lot of people like different forms of recreation and these hiker-bike paths in these natural environments are really a gem," van der Vossen said on a recent stroll through the park's quiet, sultry woods.

The city has also begun early discussions with Howard County officials and other stakeholders to expand the park. Plans would include continuing the path across Route 1 and joining it with Route 198 by building underneath a suspension bridge and annexing nearby land in a wetlands area.

The expansion is part of a long-term vision for the park. However, city officials said they had no timeline on any future expansion plans.

"There's nothing in the works right now. We're hoping to be able to cross the river and join Howard County and have the path continue to Howard County," van der Vossen said. "There's no definitive plans. We've had some early conversations. Securing funding is going to be the big step."

Laurel Board of Trade's annual Riverfest lights up the park in the fall. The event includes craft vendors, food, live music and a Cruising at the Riverfest Auto Show. In November, Parks and Recreation offers a Harvest Moon Hayride, with drinks, snacks, entertainment and a bonfire.

The park also includes three picnic pavilions, a restroom, picnic tables, grills and a playground. Pavilions are available for rent.

.

The city's staff maintain the health of the river by removing litter; little garbage could be found on the river's shores on a recent walk of the park. The park was closed in late July after a nearly 2 million gallon sewage spill into the Patuxent River closed nearby waterways.

Historically, Laurel's vitality is connected to the river, which is now a hushed, restful natural spot. In pre-Colonial times, Native Americans used it for food and transportation. During the 19th and 20th centuries, the river powered mills that gave boon to the town's economic life and led to its position as an industrial site, according to historical records.

The park, which is open daily, closes at dusk. Beavers, great blue herons, kingfishers, deer and raccoons are frequent residents of the park.

For more information on Riverfront Park, go to http://bit.ly/2j48FmY.