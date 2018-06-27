Former county councilman is coming home, back to his District 1 seat

A familiar face is heading back to the Prince George’s County Council District 1 seat, according to unofficial results of Tuesday’s primary race from the Maryland State Board of Elections.

Former District 1 councilman Tom Dernoga earned 52.3 percent or 5,215 votes and current Laurel Mayor Craig Moe, 58, earned 47.7 percent or 4,755 votes.

Both Dernoga and Moe are Democrats.

Dernoga, 69, previously served on the council for nine years, from January 2002 to 2010, after filling a vacancy by special election when council member Walter Maloney died in the fall of 2001.

Dernoga plans to work on investing in infrastructure renovations and reducing traffic congestion, he previously said.

District 1 represents the areas of Adelphi, Beltsville, Calverton, College Park, Laurel, Montpelier, South Laurel, West Laurel and Vansville.

There were 2,785 absentee ballots and approximately 2,800 provisional ballots reported for all of Prince George’s County as of Monday night, according to Alisha Alexander the county election director.

Alexander did not have the exact numbers of absentee or provisional votes for District 1 as of Tuesday night.

For most polling precincts the day ran smoothly.

“We did have some scanners that were jammed but they were quickly reset,” Alexander said.

