Laurel-based photographer awarded Artscape Prize honorarium

Laurel-based photographer Nakeya Brown won a $2,500 honorarium for the 2018 Janet & Walter Sondheim Artscape Prize.

Brown, 30, was one of six finalists for the Artscape Prize from 335 entrants.

The top prize of $25,000 went to Erick Antonio Benitez, a multidisciplinary artist based in Baltimore on July 14 when the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts announced the winner at the Baltimore Museum of Art.

Benitez won for his immersive installation titled “Esta Tierra Es Tu Tierra [This Land Is Your Land],” that focused on the border of the United States and Mexico and its effects on human lives.

Brown’s pieces often have a common theme of beauty, with hair featured in the photos. Her photographs, both portraits and still life photos, often include household items, such as things found on a dresser, that have a connection to the “world of perfecting beauty or acts of self care.”

“A lot of my work, if not all, centers around beauty politics,” Brown previously said.

Brown could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday.

The works of art by the winner and finalists will be displayed at the Baltimore Museum of Art through Aug. 5.

