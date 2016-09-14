Annual dog show to bring pet owners together

Man's best friends will have a day of their own to flaunt their looks and talents as the Laurel Department of Parks and Recreation hosts its annual dog show on Sunday, Sept. 18 at McCullough Field.

Throughout the day, pet owners and their dogs will participate in a variety of contests, including the best small, medium and large dogs; best dressed; owner and dog look-alike; most affectionate; best vocal performance; home-trained and professionally trained tricks; and best in show.

Following last weekend's Doggie Dip Day at the Laurel Municipal Pool, event coordinator Bonny DuCote said these pet-oriented events bring fun and family-oriented activities to the community.

"It's a great way for families to come out and show off man's best friend," DuCote said. "It's something that all ages can participate in. We've had children and adults show off their dogs."

Owners may enter their dogs in as many events as they like, with registration beginning at 11 a.m. and contests beginning at noon. The entry fee is $5 per dog and all dogs must have current vaccinations and be able to restrain. Children under 13 are not permitted without a parent or guardian.

DuCote said Doggie Dip Day Sept. 10 at the Municipal Pool brought pets of all shapes and sizes together, who she hopes will reunite this weekend at McCullough Field on Eighth and Montgomery streets.

"People who have dogs seem to be very passionate about their pets," she said. "It's very neat to see some of the tricks people come up with. Last year, our best in show was a dog who was able to retrieve a drink from a cooler for the owner. It's neat to see how much time and effort people put into training."

For more information about this year's dog show, go to the city's website at cityoflaurel.org or call 301-725-7800.