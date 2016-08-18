Pallotti football hopes to rise in MIAA B Conference

In 2014, St. Vincent Pallotti High football team won the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association C Conference championship.

Last year, the Panthers moved up a level to the B Conference and received a rude awakening, finishing 5-5 overall and failing to make the postseason after a 3-0 start.

Pallotti head coach Ian Thomas and some of his top players say feel the Panthers are much better prepared for the B conference this year.

“We know what to expect,” said senior linebacker/running back James Patterson, before boarding a team bus for the short ride from school to Panther Park in West Laurel on Aug. 15.

Jaret Patterson, the twin brother of James, will play running back and strong safety this season, which begins Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. at home against Friendship Collegiate at Fairland Regional Park.

The Panthers return eight offensive starters and eight defensive starters.

“This year we have more experience,” Jaret Patterson said. “I think we will be very successful this year. It was our first year [(in the B Conference].). It was new to us. I think we will get the job done. Last year some [(players] ) just wanted to play and come out. This year they know the game and how to compete.”

Thomas, ready to begin his second season as head coach, is a former standout linebacker at DeMatha Catholic High in Hyattsville and the University of Illinois. He said several players were new to the sport last season.

“We have a lot more leaders this year and a lot of more overall football players,” said Thomas, who once had a tryout with the National Football League’s Washington Redskins. “Last year, we were working with guys who wanted to see what football was all about. There are a lot more guys on the team this year who have an extensive resume. I think we should do a lot better this year.”

The Panthers return starting quarterback Brandon Stewart and also add transfer Jared Lewis, the quarterback last season at St. Frances Academy in of Baltimore.

“Right now it is pretty equal,” Jaret Patterson said. “They battle every day. It is a good battle so far.”

“Both of them are juniors. I would like to see one of them emerge as the starter and the other one be the backup,” said Thomas, who grew up in Cheverly. “I believe they are very similar as far as the things they can do in the pocket and eluding tacklers. They are quite similar athletes. The test will be to see who can take over as the leader of the team.”

One of those players who has an extensive resume is Cameron Sullivan-Brown, a wide receiver and defensive back who recently committed to Penn State.

Both Pattersons have committed to play football at the University of Buffalo. That is the present location of Laurel resident Justin Mulbah, a freshman linebacker who was a standout for Pallotti last season.

Another Buffalo connection is Pallotti defensive coordinator Justin Winters, who played in college there after a standout career at Eleanor Roosevelt High in Greenbelt.

Winters was the offensive coordinator under Thomas last season, but has now switched to the other side of the ball as Thomas wants to expand his coaching experience.

Jaret Patterson said feels that John Carroll and Boys Latin will be two of the teams to beat in the division.

The Panthers have the misfortune of playing those schools on the road on back-to-back weeks, Oct. 14 at John Carroll and Oct. 21 at Boys Latin. John Carroll was the regular-season champion last year.

“We had some better competition last year. We adjusted to our situation and getting in the groove,” Thomas said. “I like where we are headed.”

Notes: Pallotti had a scrimmage at powerhouse DeMatha on Aug. 16 and will scrimmage at Frederick on Aug. 20.

Pallotti began practice August 8 and had 61 players in the program as of August 15.

Thomas plans to have 25 players on the JV team, with some players dressing for both varsity and JV games.

The new offensive coordinator is E.J. Drewery, who played at Southern Methodist University.