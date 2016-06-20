Oaklands Presbyterian remembers Orlando victims with roadside display

Forty-nine colorful T-shirts line up in a row along Route 197 outside Oaklands Presbyterian Church on June 19; each shirt with the name of a victim killed in the shooting at a gay club in Orlando one week ago.

During a worship service and ceremony Sunday, the Rev. LeAnn Hodges and congregation members remembered the 49 victims, ranging in ages from 18 to 50, by displaying T-shirts in colors of the rainbow and sharing biographies of each person.

"We actually carried the shirts out as part of worship and hung them" outside, Hodges said Monday morning. "My back was to the road, but the cars that were going by were slowing down and people were honking and waving. Even the people who were passing gave this sense of support."

As the leader of a "welcoming" congregation, Hodges said she was shocked when she learned about the shooting that claimed the lives of 49 individuals and left dozens injured after the shooter — identified by Orlando police as 29-year-old Florida resident Omar Mateen — entered the popular club, Pulse, and shot those inside with an assault rifle and handgun.

Mateen was killed in a shootout with police.

"We have a lot of gay and lesbian members of our church and a lot of gay and lesbians of color," Hodges said. "There are many members in the congregation for whom this is deeply personal. Forty-nine people killed is hard enough. But whether you're gay, lesbian or transgender, there are not many safe places for you in society."

Since the foundation of Oaklands 50 years ago, Hodges said, the congregation has always welcomed the gay community with open arms as a safe and sacred place.

"If you're being told that you either have to pretend to be something you're not or you're called an abomination, then church and home are no longer safe," she added.

The congregation also composed and shared short biographies of each victim during its service, with members choosing to pray for an individual through the end of June's Pride Month.

"I have not had a single negative or questioning response from anyone," Hodges said about the presentation and memorial. "My goodness, it was powerful. It was very moving."