Gertrude Poe, 101, edited Laurel Leader for 41 years

Gertrude L. Poe, who guided the Laurel Leader for 41 years as editor before retiring in 1980, died Thursday, July 13, 2017 at her home in Ashton.

A family member, Vicci Rodgers, confirmed her death. Ms. Poe was 101.

Her career at the Leader began in 1939 when, after graduating from Washington College of Law, Ms. Poe returned to her job in the law offices of Bowie McCeney on Main Street. McCeney, however, handed her the community newspaper he had earlier acquired in a business deal, and Ms. Poe's career in journalism was launched. She managed the paper's coverage of a world war, civil rights, space race and Laurel's emergence as a suburban, commuter community. Ms. Poe shifted the Leader's coverage from national to local news and wrote the stories, sold the ads, drove the paper to the printers and put the paper in the mail, a "one-woman show," she said.

In 1950, Ms. Poe became Leader co-publisher with McCeney, and in 1958, she became the first woman elected president of the Maryland Press Association, now known as the Maryland-Delaware-District of Columbia Press Association.

She earned the Emma C. McKinney Award of Merit from the National Newspaper Association in 1967 for her work as a woman in community journalism.

"I was the first woman to do most everything a man did" as an editor, Ms. Poe said in 2015.

After her retirement in 1980, her assistant editor, Karen Yengich, became editor.

In 1987, Ms. Poe was the first woman, and first living honoree, inducted into the MDDC Press Association Hall of Fame, "an honor that superseded all others," Poe wrote in her autobiography, "Lady Editor," published for her family in 2004. She was inducted into the Maryland Women's Hall of Fame in 2011

Born born Sept. 21, 1915 on a farm in Granite, in Baltimore County, Ms. Poe was the youngest of five daughters born to Worthy and Bertha Poe. Her family moved to Laurel during her childhood, and Ms. Poe graduated from Laurel High in June 1931 at the age of 15. She landed a job as legal secretary for Bowie McCeney's father, George McCeney, and left in 1936 to attend law school.

In 2015, Poe said hers has been "a good life and a good livelihood."

A memorial service is planned in August in Laurel.