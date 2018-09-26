Laurel announces appointments for city administrator and deputy positions

The city of Laurel appointed a new city administrator and deputy city administrator at the City Council meeting Monday night.

William Goddard, the current deputy city administrator was appointed to city administrator. Lou Ann Crook, the former chief of staff in the mayor’s office, was appointed to deputy city administrator. Their positions begin on Sept. 29.

Marty Flemion, the outgoing city administrator, is retiring on Friday.

“My decision to retire was one of the most difficult and emotional decisions I have ever had to make in my life,” Flemion said, in a statement. “During my 40 plus years with the city, I have always felt that Laurel was blessed with staff and elected officials who really cared about people and the city we live in.”

Goddard joined the city in August 2015 as the emergency services coordinator and was appointed to deputy city administrator in 2016.

“While I will never be able to completely fill the shoes of my dear friend Marty Flemion, he has served as a mentor to me over the last three years and prepared me for any challenges ahead,” Goddard said, in a statement.

A former Howard County fire chief, Goddard has also worked as the deputy chief of the Prince George’s County fire department, served as the deputy secretary of the State of Maryland, worked as the chief of staff to the secretary for the Maryland Department of Transportation and was the vice president of development for the NAI Michael Co.

Goddard’s years of experience in both state and county government has “prepared him to run the day-to-day operations” of Laurel’s government, Moe said, in a statement.

“Goddard has fully demonstrated his ability to handle many complicated assignments, is always willing to take on major issues, solve problems and get the work of the people done,” Moe said.

Crook began her career with the city in 1989 within the public works facility and moved into the finance department as the fiscal manager in 2000. In 2002, Crook became Moe’s executive assistant, a role she held until 2016, when she was chosen to become the first chief of staff.

“Crook is a proven asset for Laurel and will be able to hit the ground running as deputy city administrator,” Moe said, in a statement.

In Crook’s nearly 30-year career with the city, she has been part of numerous committees, including the Hometown Heroes Banner program and salary review and has earned a Master Municipal Clerk certification.

“I appreciate the confidence of Mayor Moe and the Laurel City Council [has] in me by this appointment and confirmation,” Crook said, in a statement. “I look forward to working with Mr. Goddard in our new leadership roles.”

