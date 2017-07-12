Laurel man arrested in NAPA store armed robbery

A Laurel man has been arrested in the armed robbery last May of the Main Street NAPA Auto Parts, Laurel city officials said Monday.

Laurel police arrested Barry Linn Richardson Jr. on July 7 and charged him with armed robbery, robbery, first- and second-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime and theft. Laurel police said Richardson entered the store with a handgun May 29 and demanded money.

Richardson, of Millbrook Lane in West Laurel, was also charged with possession of a handgun and distribution of a controlled, dangerous substance during his arrest.

City officials said Richardson is being held at the Prince George’s County Corrections facility. No attorney information was immediately available.