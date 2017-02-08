Laurel man faces sex offense charges involving family member

A 35-year-old Laurel man was charged with second-degree rape and other sex offenses that involved a family member and a family friend.

Warner Jenerio Jude Murphy was arrested at his home in the 14000 block of Yardarm Way on Jan. 30. City spokeswoman Audrey Barnes said he was released on $100,000 bond and will return to court on March 1.

Laurel police said the 18-year-old victim reported that she had been repeatedly sexually assaulted by Murphy "almost daily" at home since November. A family friend also told police of sexual assault allegations against Murphy.

Murphy coaches in a local youth organization, Barnes said. Detectives ask any victims or anyone with information to contact the Laurel Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 301-498-0092.