Laurel man arrested on first- and second-degree murder charges
Jess NoceraLaurel Leader
A Laurel man is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder, after an altercation June 4 led to another Laurel man dying of a head injury 10 days later, according to Laurel police.
Maury Wayne Harris, 48, is charged in the death of Sik Kim, 47, of Laurel. Police said Harris hit Kim on the head with a chair during a fight. Kim was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in critical condition.
He died June 14 due to complications from his head injuries, police said.
Harris was identified by detectives as a suspect, according to Laurel Police Department spokeswoman Laura Guenin, and arrested at his home in the 9000 block of Breamore Court.
The Howard County Police Department’s Warrant and Fugitive Unit assisted with Harris’s arrest.
He is being held without bond at Prince George’s County Detention Center.
Anthony Mayo, Harris’ attorney, could not be reached for comment.
Police did not release a reason for the altercation and reported their investigation is ongoing.