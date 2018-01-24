Search is on for Jessup man accused in fatal Laurel attack

Police are searching for a Jessup man who they say fatally stabbed another man during a fight outside a Laurel soup kitchen Tuesday night.

John Budd, of Laurel, was found unresponsive with “puncture wounds” in the 300 block of Gorman Avenue at about 6 p.m., Laurel police said.

Budd, 54, was taken to Laurel Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

After interviewing witnesses, police said they obtained an arrest warrant for Reginald Alston, 35, of Jessup, charging him with murder.

Witnesses told police the men had been fighting and that Alston was seen running away from the front of Elizabeth House, at 308 Gorman Ave., which serves meals to the homeless and needy. Police did not say if the men knew each other.

On Wednesday morning, police asked anyone with information about the case to call them at 301-498-8002.