Laurel police make arrest in 11-year-old murder case of Brian Moses

Laurel police and Prince George's County investigators announced today that they had closed an 11-year-old Laurel murder case after arresting a 58-year-old Washington, D.C., man for the stabbing death of Brian Moses, 20, in September 2005.

Laurel Police Chief Richard McLaughlin announced the arrest of Michael Andre Duvall during a press conference at city hall Thursday morning, standing beside Moses' mother, Shirley Bell, siblings and other family members.

McLaughlin said, police were called to a car accident Sept. 15, 2005 in the 1000 block of West Street, where officers found Moses with stab wounds inside his black Cadillac. Moses was semi-conscious and taken to Prince George's County Hospital Center.

Michael Andre Duvall, arrested and charged with the 2005 killing of Brian Moses.

Moses was later pronounced dead on Oct. 9, McLaughlin said. Despite interviews with several witnesses and potential suspects and testimony before a grand jury, no arrests or indictments were made in the case, he said.

During Thursday's press conference, McLaughlin said Cpl. Adam Cheek found new witnesses in March 2016, who also provided testimony to the Prince George's County Grand Jury. The grand jury signed a criminal indictment charging Duvall with common law murder on Dec. 29.

Duvall was arrested on Wednesday at a halfway house in Washington, D.C.

Bell said she never lost hope that the Laurel police would solve her son's murder.

"It was never a cold case to me; it was always a warm case," Bell said. "I made a promise to my son the night that he passed that I would bring closure, that I would find out who did this to [him] and bring him to justice. Yesterday was the best day of my life."

When asked if she had anything to say to Duvall, Bell said she wanted to know how he spent 11 years knowing he took someone's life.

"God gives us life. God takes it away. It was not his responsibility to take my son away from me and my family," Bell said. "I would like to ask Mr. Duvall, 'You're almost three times my son's age. Did you have to kill him? Couldn't you have smacked him around?' I don't know the circumstances, what happened, how it happened, but, to me, he should not have stabbed my son."

Duvall is currently in custody at the D.C. Department of Corrections, with plans to extradite him to Upper Marlboro for the murder charges. Duvall previously served a 10-year sentence for a first-degree assault in December 2005, three months after stabbing Moses.

"This case should act as a reminder to anybody that's a victim, a survivor of this type of crime," McLaughlin said. "These are not forgotten. There's no such thing as an inactive murder investigation. They are being worked; it's just not in the limelight. And hopefully, given time, all cold cases will get closed."

The Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office will prosecute the case.